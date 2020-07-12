Man arrested in North Little Rock stabbings, 1 fatal

North Little Rock police arrested a suspect in the stabbings of at least four people Saturday morning, according to a news release from Police Department spokesman Joe Green.

One of the people died of his wounds, the release said.

Investigators arrested Barron Brown, 44, who is accused of stabbing a person just before 9 a.m., then walking to other places and stabbing others.

The man who died was found at 5214 S. Woodland Drive, the release said. Brown was arrested at 2001 Arkansas 161, Lot 13, just after 10 a.m., according to the release.

All of the injured were taken to the hospital, the release said.

Brown is charged with felony first-degree murder, two felony counts of second-degree domestic battery and felony second-degree battery, the release said.