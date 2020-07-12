HORSE RACING

Art Collector takes Blue Grass

Art Collector took a big step toward the Kentucky Derby, pulling away from the filly Swiss Skydiver in the stretch in the Blue Grass at Keeneland for his first graded stakes victory. The Kentucky-bred son of Bernardini started the $600,000, Grade 2 event from the No. 3 post and battled Shivaree and Swiss Skydiver to the far turn. Art Collector took control at the 1/8th pole in the 3½-lengths win. Art Collector improved to 3-0 this year and has four wins and a second in eight starts. The colt also collected 100 points toward the 146th Derby on Sept. 5 at Churchill Downs. Ridden by Brian Hernandez Jr., Art Collector covered 1 1/8 mile in 1:48.11 and paid $6.60, $4 and $3.20. Swiss Skydiver, ridden by Mike Smith and who won the Grade 3 Fantasy Stakes at Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort on May 1, returned $4.20 and $3.40. Rushie paid $4 to show in the 13-horse field.

MOTOR SPORTS

Creed wins rain-shortened race

Sheldon Creed won the NASCAR Trucks Series race Saturday night at Kentucky Speedway when rain washed out the final stage in Sparta, Ky. Creed won for the first time in the series, taking the second stage just before the thunderstorm hit the track. Creed started second in the No. 2 GMS Racing Chevrolet and was third in the first stage before dipping low past a group of trucks on the Lap 52 restart. He then battled Kentucky native Ben Rhodes for the lead and took control for good, taking the checkered flag just as dark clouds approached over Turn 4 of the 1.5-mile oval. Rhodes, the race winner two two years ago, 2015 winner Matt Crafton and Johnny Sauter were next in Fords.

BASKETBALL

Duke hires Lawson as women's coach

Duke has turned to Boston Celtics assistant coach and former WNBA All-Star Kara Lawson to lead its women's basketball program. The school announced the hiring in a social media post Saturday, a little more than a week after Joanne P. McCallie announced she wouldn't return for a 14th season. It is the first college head-coaching job for the 39-year-old Lawson, who played under Pat Summitt at Tennessee before a long WNBA career as well as work in broadcasting. Lawson played in the WNBA from 2003-15 and won the 2005 championship with Sacramento. She also was part of the U.S. Olympic team that won a gold medal in Beijing in 2008.