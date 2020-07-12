Perfect Timing baseball provides outlet for players, fans

Starved for live action 2 1/2 months into a shutdown for team sports, baseball fans found an outlet at Tyson Park in Springdale.

That's where the Perfect Timing Collegiate League brought together college baseball players from around the region for a five-week schedule that concluded last week. Not even a rainout of the league's All-Star game and Home Run Derby could damper what was a much-needed diversion from the barrage of bad news concerning covid-19.

"It was nice for people to have sports in their life again," said JT Baker, who owns Perfect Timing Baseball. "The players were tickled to death to get tons of reps and the parents were excited to see their kids playing again."

Games began on June 1 and the league followed guidelines established by Gov. Asa Hutchinson and the Arkansas Department of Health in an effort to help prevent the spread of covid-19. Folding lawn chairs were a popular choice for fans after the bleachers at three baseball field at Tyson Park were taped off. Much credit goes to the Springdale Parks and Recreation Department, which worked the fields, taped off the bleachers and placed sanitizers on two tables as extra precautions.

The quality of play in the Perfect Timing Collegiate League was enhanced by the appearance of over a dozen players from coach Dave Van Horn's Arkansas team. Guys like Braydon Webb, Brady Slavens, Matt Goodheart, and Christian Franklin were thankful to have a place to play after the Razorbacks' season was canceled after 16 games.

The Perfect Timing Collegiate League provided Goodheart an opportunity to play first base and show he has recovered from surgery after he dislocated his right shoulder while diving back to first base against Tennessee in 2019. He played in 16 games this spring for the Razorbacks, all as a DH.

"If felt great," said Goodheart, who plays with three other Razorbacks for PT Cardinal. "I've played a position my entire life. I know playing a position will be really good for me in the long run as well as when it comes to playing at the next level."

Perfect Timing games in Springdale also benefited former high school stars from the area who left the state to continue their baseball careers. Former Springdale Har-Ber football and baseball player Blaze Brothers was outstanding and PT Red team included a handful of former Bentonville players, including Kasey Ford, Tyler Johnson, Sam Golden and Karson Coffee, who were each selected to the Perfect Timing Collegiate League All-Star team.

If the league selected Most Valuable Players for hitting and pitching, I haven't seen it. I was most impressed with Jordan Wicks, a left-hander from Conway who plays at Kansas State with Kasey Ford and Connor McCullough from Maumelle. Wicks, who was selected Big 12 Freshman Pitcher of the Year in 2019, struck out 10 in four innings in his last appearance before heading to Wisconsin to play in the Northwoods League.

You always knew when Wicks was pitching by the number of scouts who showed up with their radar guns pointed at the mound.

Golden and Drew Sturgeon of Farmington each made the Perfect Timing Collegiate League All-Star team after recently graduating from high school. Sturgeon was impressive as a leadoff hitter and he went 3 for 3 with two doubles and a walk when PT Cardinal rallied for a 6-3 victory over PT Red.

"Drew Sturgeon is a local kid who really stood out," PT Cardinal coach Zac Bottoms said of the Central Arkansas signee. "He turned some scouts' heads. Trey Jordan, Mac McCroskey and Lucas Carter, the left-hander from Rogers, also looked good."

So, what's next?

There's a lot of uncertainty ahead for college sports, especially with football, where the Big 10 and Pac-12 announced last week they plan to play conference games only for 2020. But Perfect Timing baseball came along when sports fans needed an outlet and the league completed five weeks of play without any major problems or outbreaks from covid-19.

It's a start.