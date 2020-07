Sanctuary has birds, not enough tourists

A handler prepares a bird for flight in June at the sanctuary Kuimba Shiri near Harare, Zimbabwe. More photos at arkansasonline.com/712birdpark/
(AP/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi)

HARARE, Zimbabwe -- With an estimated 400 species of birds on an idyllic spot on Zimbabwe's Lake Chivero, about 25 miles south of Harare, the Kuimba Shiri bird sanctuary has been drawing tourists for more than 15 years.

The southern African country's only bird park has survived tumultuous times, including violent land invasions and a devastating economic collapse but the outbreak of coronavirus is proving a stern test.

"I thought I had survived the worst, but this coronavirus is something else," said owner Gary Strafford. "One-third of our visitors are from China. They stopped coming in February ... and when we were shut down in March, that was just unbelievable."

A lifelong bird enthusiast, Strafford, 62, established the center for injured, orphaned and abandoned birds in 1992 and tourism has kept the park going.

With Zimbabwe's inflation rising to over 750%, tourism establishments are battling a vicious economic downturn worsened by the new coronavirus travel restrictions.

Zimbabwe's tourism was already facing problems. The country recorded just over 2 million visitors in 2019, an 11% decline from the previous year, according to official figures. However, tourism remained one of the country's biggest foreign currency earners, along with minerals and tobacco.

Now tourism "is dead because of coronavirus," said Tinashe Farawo, the spokesman for the country's national parks agency.

"We are in trouble. All along we have been relying on tourism to fund our conservation ... now what do we do?" he asked.

Kuimba Shiri, which means singing bird in Zimbabwe's Shona language, was closed for more than three months. It's the longest time the bird sanctuary, located in one of the global sites protected under the United Nations Convention on Wetlands, has been shut.

On a recent weekday, the only sound of life at the place usually teeming with children on school trips was that of singing birds perched on the edges of large enclosures.

A parrot standing on a flower pot at the entrance repeatedly shouted "Hello!"

"He misses people, especially the children," said Strafford, who established Kuimba Shiri on the 30-acre spot on Chivero, the main reservoir for Harare. Now it is home to many rare species including falcons, flamingos and vultures.

Things turned nightmarish however when then president, the late Robert Mugabe, started a land redistribution program in which farms owned by whites were seized for redistribution to landless black Zimbabweans in 2000.

Animal sanctuaries were not spared and Kuimba Shiri was targeted "30 to 40 times," said Strafford. Eventually, the sanctuary was endorsed by Mugabe and returned to a measure of stability.

In 2009, Zimbabwe's economy collapsed as hyperinflation reached 500 billion percent, according to the International Monetary Fund. The sanctuary struggled to make ends meet. Many birds starved to death while those that could fend for themselves were released into the wild.

"We sold our vehicles and a tractor to feed the birds. When it really got desperate we had to kill our horses," he said.

Now, a decade later, Strafford is again being forced to sell some items as coronavirus and a new economic crisis take their toll.

But there is some hope. As Zimbabwe relaxes some of its restrictions, the sanctuary is now able to open to limited numbers of visitors.

Gary Strafford, a Zimbabwean falconer, with his horses at his bird sanctuary, Kuimba Shiri, near Harare, Zimbabwe, Wednesday, June, 17, 2020. Kuimba Shiri, Zimbabwe's only bird park, has survived tumultuous times, including violent land invasions and a devastating economic collapse. Now the outbreak of COVID-19 is proving a stern test. With Zimbabwe’s inflation currently at more than 750%, tourism establishments are battling a vicious economic downturn worsened by the new coronavirus travel restrictions. (AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi)

A child interacts with a bird at the bird sanctuary, Kuimba Shiri, near Harare, Zimbabwe, Wednesday, June, 17, 2020. Kuimba Shiri, Zimbabwe's only bird park, has survived tumultuous times, including violent land invasions and a devastating economic collapse. Now the outbreak of COVID-19 is proving a stern test. With Zimbabwe’s inflation currently at more than 750%, tourism establishments are battling a vicious economic downturn worsened by the new coronavirus travel restrictions. (AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi)

Visitors watch a bird in flight at the bird sanctuary Kuimba Shiri, near Harare, Zimbabwe, Wednesday, June, 17, 2020. Kuimba Shiri, Zimbabwe's only bird park, has survived tumultuous times, including violent land invasions and a devastating economic collapse. Now the outbreak of COVID-19 is proving a stern test. With Zimbabwe’s inflation currently at more than 750%, tourism establishments are battling a vicious economic downturn worsened by the new coronavirus travel restrictions. (AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi)

Gary Strafford, a Zimbabwean falconer, reacts with a parrot, at his bird sanctuary, Kuimba Shiri, near Harare, Zimbabwe, Wednesday, June, 17, 2020. Kuimba Shiri, Zimbabwe's only bird park, has survived tumultuous times, including violent land invasions and a devastating economic collapse. Now the outbreak of COVID-19 is proving a stern test. With Zimbabwe’s inflation currently at more than 750%, tourism establishments are battling a vicious economic downturn worsened by the new coronavirus travel restrictions. (AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi)