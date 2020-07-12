Stars aplenty

The Prep Rally: Best in the West series will highlight the all-time best players in western Arkansas as selected by the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

From a shooter like 5-foot-6 India Lewis to the consummate post player in 6-foot-4 Wendy Scholtens Wood, the Best in the West girls basketball team has it all.

The team spans more than half a century, too, beginning with Van Buren's Joan Crawford in the 1950s to Fayetteville's Sasha Goforth -- a 2020 graduate.

Lewis led Siloam Springs to a state title, while Scholtens Wood helped Fort Smith Southside to three in a row along with a pair of Overall crowns. Add Fort Smith Northside's Tamika Kursh Williams along with Morgan Hook Coale of Rogers and Ozark's Sarah Pfeifer, and that's quite a first team.

All five first-teamers went on to play collegiately at the Division I level. Lewis and Pfeifer stayed close to home to play at Arkansas. Scholtens Wood starred at Vanderbilt and Coale started her final three seasons at Oklahoma. Williams played at Louisiana Tech.

The second team is not shabby either with Crawford and Goforth, along with double-double machine Megan Herbert of Shiloh Christian. Harrison's Danielle Allen and Gentry's Allyson Twiggs Dyer, who also went on to be Razorbacks, round out the group of 10.

Fayetteville coach Vic Rimmer has the distinction of coaching both Goforth and Herbert. But even he admitted they were very different types of players.

"Where Megan was strength and anticipation, grit and grind, Sasha was the long athlete, flowing and smooth," Rimmer said. "Sasha's one of those players whose desire to be great is through the roof.

"Megan was not a tremendous athlete, didn't jump high or run fast. But her anticipation for where the ball was coming off equates with some of the great rebounders. Deep down in her heart, she just wants the freaking basketball."

Herbert led the Lady Saints to the Class 4A state title as a senior, averaging 25.5 points and 10.9 rebounds per game. That effort was good enough to be honored as the state's Miss Basketball by the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

She went on to a standout career at Central Arkansas. The three-time conference Player of the Year ranks among the leaders in career double-doubles in Division I women's college basketball with 84, including a string of 23 in a row that ranks No. 2 all-time. Herbert is also one of 13 D-1 women's players who accumulated more than 2,300 points and 1,400 rebounds.

Goforth, who is headed to play at Oregon State, was named a McDonald's All-American in the spring. That's quite an accomplishment, but Rimmer also pointed to what she did as a freshman.

The slender guard helped the Lady Purple Bulldogs to a state championship in 2017, walking off with tournament MVP honors.

"That team had seven players who went on to play D-1 basketball," Rimmer said. "She was our leading scorer. That's how good she was and how good she is."

Lewis was a multi-sport standout in high school, but basketball was her game. She gained legendary status playing for Siloam Springs and earned both the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Miss Basketball and Female Athlete of the Year in 1999.

Debbie Sharp, who coached Lewis, said she played much bigger than her slight stature.

"She competed like no other," Sharp said. "You never had to worry about motivating India Lewis. She just brought it every night. Slowing her down was 20 or 25 rather than her scoring 30 or 40."

Coale could have been the ideal backcourt mate for Lewis. She fit the point guard mold perfectly as a leader according to Rogers coach Preston Early. But Coale could not only distribute and lead, but she could also score, Early said. Coale finished with more than 1,500 points and 400 assists in her three-year high school career, then started 102 consecutive games to finish her collegiate career at Oklahoma.

Williams, Pfeifer and Scholtens Wood would be a scary frontline as well.

The 6-1 Williams was the best player on a Northside team that not only won multiple state titles but finished as high as No. 3 in the nation in several polls. She was named to the inaugural McDonald's girls' All-American team.

Pfeifer led the Lady Hillbillies to two state titles and a three-year record of 99-7. She also earned ADG Female Athlete of the Year honors in 2002, after winning the 400-meter dash, the shot put and high jump at the Class 4A state track meet.

Scholtens Wood was a three-time state tournament MVP at Southside helping the Confederettes to a cumulative record of 95-5. She went on to a banner career at Vanderbilt, earning Kodak All-American honors and ultimately becoming a member of the Arkansas Sports Hall of Fame.

Allen was yet another multi-sport standout. She helped Harrison to state team titles in basketball, volleyball and cross county and was also part of the winning 4x800-meter relay team as a junior at the state track meet. The 6-0 swing player was twice named state tournament MVP.

Twiggs led Gentry to a 34-1 finish and a state title in 1988. She was a multi-year letter-winner for the Razorbacks.

The 6-0 Crawford, also a member of the Arkansas Sports Hall of Fame, may not be remembered by many since she played high school basketball in the early 1950s, but her accomplishments are memorable for sure. She was a three-time all-state selection and led the Pointerettes to three consecutive state titles, but that was only the start for her basketball career.

Crawford also represented the United States in international competition. Before women's basketball was an Olympic sport, the FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup was the highest level of international competition.

In 1957, the United States National team won the World Cup in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, with a 51-48 win over the Soviet Union in the first major competition between the United States and Russia. Crawford averaged 9.3 points in the 10 games of the World Cup with a high of 16 against Chile.