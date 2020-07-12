State adds 503 new cases of coronavirus, reports 2 more deaths

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes covid-19. ( NIAID-RML via AP )

Arkansas reported 503 new covid-19 cases on Sunday, a decline from the record-setting 1,061 new cases reported in the state a day earlier, according to the Department of Health.

At the same time, the state saw the number of active covid-19 cases rise by 100, bringing the total number of infected individuals who have neither recovered nor died to 6,455. The total number of cases rose to 28,367.

The Department of Health reported two additional deaths from covid-19, bringing the state’s total since the start of the pandemic to 321.

Arkansas epidemiologist Dr. Jennifer Dillaha said “the timing is right” when asked if Saturday's spike in cases can be tied to activities that took place over the Fourth of July holiday.

“We know that there have been some activities related to the Fourth [of] July that some cases are tied to,” Dillaha said. “But it’s mostly timing,” she added, explaining that covid-19 symptoms typically begin to appear five days after someone is infected.

In addition to the 451 cases reported in the community on Sunday, 52 of the new covid-19 cases were in correctional facilities, according to Department of Health spokeswoman Danyelle McNeill. She said the breakdown of new case numbers for each facility was not yet available.

The positivity rate for covid-19 tests conducted between Saturday and Sunday was 7.8%, McNeill said. That rate represented a slight dip from last week, when the test positivity rate in Arkansas had edged close to 11% on Thursday and Friday.

