GOLF

Maumelle Classic deadline extended

The entry deadline for the Maumelle Classic has been extended to 5 p.m. Tuesday. For registration information, participants can go to maumellecc.com or contact the golf shop at Maumelle Country Club.

The tournament will take place Friday through Sunday, with tee times starting at 7:30 a.m. Friday.

Participants from eight states are entered in this year's tournament. Past champions competing this year are Luke Cornett (2019), two-time champion Stafford Gray (2017, 2018), Trey Schaap (2016), Bryon Shumate (2008), Ken Moore (2000) and David Apperson (1996).

BASKETBALL

Johnson leads team to victory

Joe Johnson, the former University of Arkansas star who played 17 seasons in the NBA, was dominant in leading his Overseas Elite team to a 93-76 victory over Herd That on Saturday in the quarterfinals of The Basketball Tournament at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.

The 6-8 Johnson had 35 points, 7 rebounds and 5 assists.

"When you're that big and that good, there's not many people that's ever walked this Earth that's had an answer for you," Herd That guard and General Manager Ot Elmore said of Johnson after the game. "I bet a lot of coaches are glad he's not in the NBA right now because I tell you what, he can still get a bucket."

Overseas Elite advanced to play in the TBT semifinals at 3 p.m. today on ESPN.