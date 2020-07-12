Too much togetherness

Many of us who are working from home have been lavishing attention on our pets. Some of our critters--dogs in particular--may be delighted with the fuss being made over them. But some are getting close to feeling like enough is enough of the extra walking, ball-throwing, brushing, and one-

sided conversations with humans who, while trying to distract themselves from the solitude of limited interaction with others, are getting carried away with anthropomorphizing the four-leggers in their households.

My three terriers are losing interest in my over-sharing the latest from NPR with them, and are starting to look a little horrified when the leashes come out as many as three or four times a day. Not again!

Other dogs, especially those who are the only canine in a household, are probably ecstatic to have a captive audience in the form of their human companion. What a welcome respite if must be for them from spending hours alone every day, patiently waiting for an owner to reappear at the end of a work day.

Those are the pets that may not welcome the post-pandemic reopening of workplaces. Nor will pets that have been adopted and fostered during the lockdown months; their experience is that people are there all the time for them. To see their peeps suddenly haul out the door and disappear for eight or more hours is going to be unsettling if not traumatic.

"Pets everywhere have thoroughly enjoyed the extra time spent with their favorite humans over the past few months," said Brian Larsen, CEO of RestoraPet. "Just as pet parents everywhere have taken steps to ensure their pet's well-being during quarantine, we must also prepare them for a transition back to normal life."

Think of this transition as a "back to school" time, when pets might start to act out as the house goes empty, he says. "Chewing and destroying furniture, pacing, cries for attention, crying or barking, forgetting housebreaking training are just some of the issues that will arise, possibly even more so for the newly adopted pets who have become accustomed to constant human companionship," said Larsen.

"Preparing furry family members for this transition while we are still at home can help save us time, money and anxiety later on when we are trying to adapt to the 'new normal.'"

Here are Larsen's suggestions for easing pets' post-pandemic transition:

• Routine cues that your pet associates with being left alone, such as picking up your keys or putting on shoes, can cause anxious behavior before you even have a chance to leave the house. So try to disassociate your departures from these routine tasks. This can be done by exposing your pet to these cues in various orders several times a day without leaving.

• Create positive associations with your departure. Doing something nice or fun for your pet (such as giving them a small healthy treat or chew) every time you leave the house will help them to associate your leaving with something pleasant and minimize any distress they might feel.

• Start slowly by leaving your pet alone shorter than the time it takes for him or her to become upset. As they become more confident in your intent to return, you can try leaving them for longer periods. Some dogs also benefit from the use of a safe word to reassure them that, although you're leaving now, you will return.

• Intriguing toys such as Kong puzzles with hidden treats can be a fun way to distract your pet while you are gone and will keep them from releasing anxiety through unwanted behaviors.

Other solutions that I've learned from years of doing things the wrong way:

• Make sure your dog has had an ample opportunity to relieve himself before you shut the door. It's hard to be patient with a snuffling canine as you walk him around outdoors on a cold or rainy morning, but just do it. Consider installing a dog door, which is hugely helpful in this regard, and most pets find it easy to learn to use them.

• If your dog relieves himself indoors while you're away, screaming at him when you get home won't do any good. You've got to catch him in the act. All you can do is quietly clean up the mess and don't lose your temper.

• Make sure there's plenty of water and a bowl of food available. This seems like a no-brainer, but everybody forgets to refill water bowls now and then.

• Dogs are excellent at finding something that can be knocked over, dismantled, or destroyed. My sister's young German shepherd gnawed on wooden windowsills when left alone. A friend's limber terrier climbed onto a kitchen counter and ate about a half-pound of chocolate. Try to look at your home through your dog's eyes and anticipate what might go wrong. Otherwise it will.

• Think about adopting a second dog after making sure that the newcomer and the established resident will get along. Along with providing critter companionship, It'll ease your guilt about leaving. Which you will have.

• My neighbor takes her darling monsters to doggie day care now and then, which they hugely enjoy. And since they don't know when they're going, they can't discover a pattern. So they don't have expectations, and get intermittent reinforcement from the experience. It's not cheap, but it'll provide you with peace of mind that the dog is safe and cared for.

Now if only someone will look out for us ...

Karen Martin is senior editor of Perspective.

kmartin@arkansasonline.com