Man, 34, fatally shot at Batesville gas station, police say

An Independence County man died following a shooting Sunday night at a Batesville convenience store, police said.

According to a Batesville Police Department news release, officers were sent to Hawg’s Exxon, 1150 N. St. Louis St., shortly before 7:10 p.m. in response to a call about shots being fired. When they arrived, officers found 34-year-old Andrew Milton lying on the ground and suffering from several gunshot wounds in his torso area, the release states.

Milton was transported to White River Medical Center where he later died, according to the release.

While officers were administering treatment to Milton he told them he was shot by 46-year-old Robert Evans and that Evans had left the area in a red Ford F-150, police said.

An Independence County sheriff’s deputy spotted the vehicle and found Evans inside, suffering from a gunshot wound in his left shoulder, the release states. He was treated for his injury and transported to Independence County jail.

Evans remained at the jail on Monday morning, according to an online roster. No bond had been set, and no charges had been filed, police said.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing, police said.