Benton County marriage licenses

July 2
Patrick Charles Figone, 43, and Jennifer Marie Figone, 38, both of Bentonville
Julian Lee Hilliard, 47, and Latitia Dawn Bell, 42, both of Rogers
Grant Marshall Hutson, 23, and Brianne Lauren Fike, 22, both of Springdale
John Wesley Nicholson, 48, and Heather Lynn Rachel, 35, both of Rogers
Taylor Daniel Parsley, 25, and Emory Paige Pruitt, 23, both of Gravette
Robert Michael Rascon III, 36, and Melissa Leigh Eppley, 43, both of Las Vegas
Bryce Anthony Rohr, 24, and Alyssa Faith Johnson, 21, both of Centerton
Amanda Diane Samples, 39, and Billy Jo Johnson, 41, both of Bentonville
William Alexander Schemel, 24, and Madeline Judith Van Hoose, 24, both of Springdale
Rolando Serrata Jr., 45, and Sally JoAnn Garcia, 46, both of Mayer, Ariz.
Esteban Vega, 30, and Brandy Vannesa Tolentino, 25, both of Lowell
Ericka Nicole Williams, 34, and Jason Wayne Beeler, 48, both of Bentonville
July 6
John Michael Allard, 26, and Helen Marie Dowd, 26, both from Houston, Texas
Leon Emanuel Allen, 23, and Lahendra Renee Jones, 23, both of Rogers
Arama Hokino Armstrong, 29, and Madeline Shayne Stoker, 30, both of Pea Ridge
Aldo Nestor Belevin-Franco, 27, and Brianna Clarice Luckman, 30, both of Rogers
Bryan Levi Cheney, 32, Fayetteville, and Rachelle Louise Cagle, 37, Rogers
Kelsey June Cecilia Davis, 22, and Michael Christian Townley, 25, both of Centerton
James Edward Farnen, 37, and Lacey Dawn Webster, 28, both of Hiawatha, Kan.
Daniel Ray Ferguson, 40, and Alicia Denise Archer, 44, both of Bella Vista
Jeremy Christopher Jacobson, 26, and Brittany Michelle Dickerson, 30, both of Bentonville
Kevin Don Jones, 35, and Maryna A. Krasnova, 22, both of Goshen, Ind.
Brian Robert Myers, 42, Bella Vista, and Claudia Hernandez-Buenrostro, 35, Van Buren
Colin Thomas Plutino, 27, Diamond, Mo., and Heather Renee Gremard, 30, Bella Vista
Aristides Quiles Montalvo, 38, and Luz Merari Casanova Fuentes, 42, both of Bentonville
Zachery Andrew Rogers, 27, and Jordan Ranae Neveu, 26, both of Rogers
Steven Allan Shepherd, 30, and Laura Ann Booth, 31, both of Arkansas City, Kan.
Evan John Smith, 28, and Rose Elizabeth Bevis, 28, both of Denver
Brent Harrison Stepanek, 31, and Lauren Lynne Fitzpatrick, 26, both of Lees Summit, Mo.
Louis Richard Suski, 60, and Karen Lynette Mallard, 55, both of Bella Vista
Jordan Elizabeth Taylor, 26, and Kyle Anthony Thielemier, 25, both of Bentonville
July 7
Ernest Drue Davis III, 31, Plainview, Texas, and Bridget Marisa Wilhelm, 33, Rogers
Seth Nicholas Dunn, 28, and Samantha Cole Chance, 21, both of Bella Vista
Jackie Floyd Greenfield, 47, Alma, and Celeste Jadean Smith, 48, Tulsa, Okla.
Trevor Dean Harvey, 24, and Kenzie Nicole Mills, 23, both of Rogers
Ricky Lopez, 24, and Samantha Glenn Corinne Abbey, 25, both of Siloam Springs
Frederick Swain William Parker, 25, and Krystle Gayle Poirier, 28, both of Bella Vista
John Michael Price, 36, Decatur, and Tisha Brook Meadows, 29, Pea Ridge
Christopher Nathaniel Sall, 31, and Laura Phousongphouang, 32, both of Sugar Grove, Ill.
Sean Michael Sanderlin, 38, and Andra Lynn Miller, 54, both of Rogers
William Graham Sorby, 27, York, Britain, and Rebecca Anne Brown, 26, Bentonville
Robert Theodore Staats, 40, Bentonville, and Marilyn Joan Frenzel, 30, Harrison
Caleb Bray Tollett, 23, and Faith Morning Star Wind, 21, both of Rogers
Brittany Ann Ward, 24, and Landon Alan Wright, 21, both of Bentonville
Myles White III, 73, and Brenda Lorraine Thomas, 67, both of Rogers
July 8
Kenneth Lee Bailea, 54, and Sondra Jeane Trease, 58, both of Westville, Okla.
Jerry Lee Chavez, 45, and Kimberley Lynn Vandris, 45, both of Bentonville
Jonathan Lynn Doss, 37, and April Renea St. Thomas, 42, both of Centerton
Tyler Christian Ford, 28, and Julie Elizabeth Henry, 23, both of Bentonville
Shinjin Lee, 25, and Emmaline Miriam Brown, 20, both of Rogers
Mark Robert Montgomery, 39, and Alicia Marie Owens, 38, both of Rogers
Jonathan Hendrix Sawrie, 41, and Taylor Renee Maharrey, 29, both of Anderson, Mo.
Lucretia Ann Snyder, 45, and Bobby DeWayne White, 46, both of Centerton
Courtney Lynn Talbott, 26, and Gerald Michael Hicks, 31, both of Bentonville
Isaac Timothy Vanderhoff, 21, Bentonville, and Hannah Elise Montagne, 20, Fayetteville