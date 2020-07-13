Elliott raises over $600K during quarter in U.S. House race

State Sen. Joyce Elliott is shown in this file photo. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/John Sykes Jr.)

The Democratic candidate in Arkansas’ 2nd Congressional District raised more than $600,000 during the year’s second quarter, including more than $460,000 in June, her campaign said.

In her second bid for Congress, state Sen. Joyce Elliott has already surpassed her fundraising totals for the entire 2010 campaign, when she narrowly carried Pulaski County while losing the remaining counties to Republican Tim Griffin.

That year, she raised $1.019 million and finished with 38.3%. Nationally, Republicans gained 63 congressional seats, ending Democratic control of the House.

This time, Elliott, now facing Republican U.S. Rep. French Hill, has raised $1.037 million, her campaign said.

Hill, a three-term incumbent from Little Rock, had not yet publicly released his latest figures.