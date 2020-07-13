Greenland's Hollingsworth adds Arkansas offer

Greenland defensive lineman JJ Hollingsworth became the eighth 2022 in-state prospect to receive an offer from Arkansas.

Razorbacks football coach Sam Pittman told him of the offer.

“It was just crazy, just talking to him on the phone,” Hollingsworth said. “It was mindblowing. It’s something I’ve worked for and I’m going to continue to work for. It was lifechanging just getting that phone call.”

Hollingsworth, 6-4, 250 pounds, recorded 33 tackles, 2 tackles for loss and one sack as a sophomore for the Pirates. He also holds offers from Kansas and Akron.

His mother overheard the conversation with Pittman and starting crying when the offer was extended.

“He started talking to her and my little brother,” Hollingsworth said.

Greenland football coach Lee Larkan said Hollingsworth brings a lot to the table.

“He’s got a good frame and he’s got good athletic ability,” Larkan said. “He’s smart - 3.9 GPA - and add that with good family, good kid (and) you really get something good out of him. Another good thing about him is he’s 16. He’s fixing to be a junior in high school and he’s so young and that big.

"I think there’s some growth there. He’s a pretty good kid in the weight room, too. I think the best is ahead of him.”

Hollingsworth grew up a Razorbacks fan and was tempted to commit to Pittman during their talk.

“That’s where I really want to be, but I’m going to talk it over with my family and make sure I make the right decision,” he said.

Before schools were able to have workouts with players because of the coronavirus, Larkan conducted Zoom workouts and noticed a change in Hollingsworth when the school's workouts started.

“When he came back after that he was a different guy,” Larkan said.