Police: Harrison man dies after Pine Bluff wreck

A 51-year-old Harrison man died after losing control of his vehicle late Saturday night in Pine Bluff.

Arkansas State Police said Daniel Rodriguez of Harrison was riding along U.S. 65 on his 2007 Yahama at 11:08 p.m. when he veered off to the left side of the highway approximately one mile south of Arkansas 81.

According to the preliminary report, Rodriguez’s vehicle overturned before coming to a final rest. The victim was transported to Jefferson Regional Medical Center where he later died from his injuries.

Also, two other people died on state roadways Friday.

State police wrote that Tina Star Smith, a 56-year-old woman from Little Rock, was driving north in a 1995 Ford Explorer on Arch Street in Pulaski County when she crossed the center line and struck a 2006 Acura driven by Maddison Monday head on at approximately 7:10 a.m. Monday, an 18-year-old from Hensley, was traveling south.

Smith was pronounced dead at the scene while Monday was taken to UAMS in Little Rock to be treated for her injuries.

In Carroll County, an 85-year-old man was killed after the vehicle he was in flipped.

Troopers said Frank F. Dickinson of Green Forest was the passenger in a 2004 Chevrolet driven by Kevin Rogers of Berryville. According to a state police report, the vehicle steered off the south side of U.S. 62 at 11:54 p.m. and tried to re-enter the highway before overturning several times.

Dickinson died from his injuries. Rogers was taken to North Arkansas Medical Center in Harrison for treatment.

The reports noted that conditions were dry and clear in all three wrecks.