North Little Rock passes ordinance requiring masks

North Little Rock joined several other Central Arkansas cities Monday by passing an ordinance requiring the wearing of masks in public places.

The City Council unanimously approved Monday an ordinance that states the city requires the usage of facial covering in accordance with Arkansas Department of Health guidance in an effort to help curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Mayor Joe Smith, who wasn’t present at the meeting, voiced his support last week for the measure. Councilmember Debi Ross presided over the meeting in his absence.

"We are basically losing the battle against covid-19, and one of the reasons we are having such a challenge is we haven't been following proper protocol," Mayor Joe Smith said in his weekly covid-19 briefing. "I have sponsored legislation that basically says that the city of North Little Rock, and the mayor and the City Council, says that you got to wear a mask."

Ross told the city council the ordinance allows businesses to call the police if a customer is failing to abide regulations.

“Police won’t be taking calls from residents,” Ross said. “This is for business owners and store owners only so please don’t flood the department with calls about people not wearing masks.”

The ordinance also states that local law enforcement and other city officials will act in a support capacity to local businesses that wish to enforce the use of masks on their premises.

The ordinance led to a lengthy discussion by council members along with several questions about how the ordinance will be enforced, where it will be enforced and if there were exceptions to the mask requirement.

Tracy Roulston, interim chief of police, told the city council that officers would not require residents to have a doctor’s note if they can’t wear a mask for medical reasons.

Ross said there are no penalties attached to the ordinance because Gov. Asa Hutchinson didn’t give cities that kind of option, but mentioned the ordinance is greatly needed.

“I have been really surprised by the number of business owners that have contacted us asking us to please pass this (ordinance),” she said. “I have had 60 pro mask emails and three against it. We represent our residents and constituents and that is how I will vote.”

City attorney Amy Field said the ordinance will go into effect once it’s published on Wednesday.