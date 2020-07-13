BASEBALL

Bolling, 2-time All-Star, dies

Frank Bolling, a two-time All-Star second baseman and the last player to hit a grand slam off Sandy Koufax, has died. He was 88. Bolling died Saturday in Mobile, Ala. He was diagnosed with cancer about five years ago, according to a notice posted by the funeral home handling the arrangements. Bolling played 12 seasons in the majors -- six with Detroit and six with the Braves -- and hit .254 with 106 home runs. He won a Gold Glove in 1958 with the Tigers and for part of that season, his double-play partner was his older brother, shortstop Milt Bolling. Frank Bolling was traded to the Milwaukee Braves after the 1960 season in a deal for outfielder Bill Bruton and became an All-Star in 1961 and 1962. In those days, there were two All-Star Games each season, and he started both the first year and twice was a substitute the next season. In 1965, Bolling hit the sixth and final grand slam that Koufax allowed in his Hall of Fame career, connecting at County Stadium in Milwaukee.

MOTOR SPORTS

Torrence wins in NHRA's return

Billy Torrence won in the NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing Series return, beating Doug Kalitta in the Top Fuyel final Sunday in the NHRA Nationals at Lucas Oil Raceway in Indianapolis. The drivers raced in front of limited fans in the first of two consecutive events at the track in the NHRA's return from a more than four-month break because of the coronavirus pandemic. Matt Hagan won in Funny Car, Jason Line in Pro Stock and Ryan Oehler in Pro Stock Motorcycle. Hagan raced to his 34th victory, beating Tommy Johnson Jr. with a 4.328 at 215.00 in a Dodge Charger. Line drove to his 51st win, running a 6.647 at 207.21 in a Chevrolet Camaro to edge Jeg Coughlin. Oehler won for the first time, topping Mike Smith with a 6.974 at 194.16 on an EBR.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

Usman continues title reign

Kamaru Usman retained his welterweight title with a smothering victory over Jorge Masvidal at UFC 251 late Saturday night in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. Alexander Volkanovski retained his featherweight title with a split decision over Max Holloway, and Petr Yan won the vacant UFC bantamweight championship with a fifth-round stoppage victory over Jose Aldo on Yas Island, the UAE tourist destination turned into a secure bubble by the UFC during the coronavius pandemic. Former strawweight champion Rose Namajunas avenged her loss to Jessica Andrade with a split-decision win in their rematch. The mixed martial arts promotion will host four shows this month at the arena, with more expected in the upcoming months at its haven from the coronavirus. Usman (17-1) earned his 16th consecutive MMA victory and defended his belt for the second time over the 35-year-old Masvidal (35-14).