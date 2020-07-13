State police investigate death of woman in south Arkansas as homicide

An Arkansas State Police vehicle is shown in this file photo.

Arkansas State Police are investigating after a deceased woman was found in Banks on Monday, according to a news release.

The body of 44-year-old Crissy Lee Jacks, of Banks, was discovered by Bradley County sheriff’s deputies on Monday, the release said. Authorities contacted state police for assistance.

Agents with the criminal investigation division of Arkansas State Police are investigating the death as a homicide based on evidence discovered at the residence, according to the release.

“It’s believed Jacks was last seen alive late yesterday (Sunday) outside her home,” the release stated.