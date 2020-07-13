Thunder Over the Rock air show canceled over virus

The Thunder Over the Rock air show scheduled for later this year has been canceled due to covid-19 concerns, officials said.

Little Rock Air Force Base officials said they made proactive, precautionary decision to cancel the air show and concurrent STEM Festival that was scheduled for Oct. 24-25, in order to keep their airmen and families safe.

“I am disappointed to cancel Thunder Over the Rock, however, the health and safety of our personnel and of the community is of the utmost importance,” said Col. John Schutte, 19th Airlift Wing commander in a news release. “We appreciate our community’s patience and understanding as we navigate these uncertain times together - it is a team effort.”

The next air show is scheduled for October 2022.

The air show came back in 2018 after a six-year hiatus because the group didn't have enough federal money to put on the event.