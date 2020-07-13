TOP SIX: Week's most expensive homes sold in Little Rock + how much they cost

Pictured below are the six most expensive houses sold in Little Rock during the week of June 8-12, 2020. “Sold” refers to the date on which the real estate deed was recorded by the Pulaski County circuit clerk, irrespective of the actual sale date.

4 Cantrell Road -- Owned by Ten Timber and Wildlife LLC, this house was sold to Christy L. and Christopher C. Catlett for $2,450,000.

45 Chenal Circle -- Owned by Kristine D. and Patrick J. Flaherty, this house was sold to Angela and Robert Hopkins for $800,000.

13600 Rivercrest Drive -- Owned by Ashley R. and Thomas W. Koonce and the Thomas and Ashley Koonce Revocable Trust, this house was sold to Nidhi Jain for $700,000.

79 Falstone Drive -- Owned by James H. Price and Love Construction, this house was sold to Kristine D. and Patrick J. Flaherty III for $685,000.

51 Falstone Drive -- Owned by HA Custom Homes LLC, this house was sold to Monica and Atul Kothari for $679,500.