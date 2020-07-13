Washington County marriage licenses

July 2
Carl Kenneth Bilderback, III, 40, and Dawnel Marie Bilderback, 45, both of Springdale
Allan Lee Chalk, 22, and Samantha Leann Reynolds, 23, both of Springdale
Zakary Shane Himes, 26, and Molly Frances Shipp, 24, both of Fayetteville
Dillon Ankeny Hobby, 30, and Heather Elaine Ferguson, 26, both of Springdale
Edgar Manuel Lopez Melendez, 32, and Maria Bibiana Hernandez Valencia, 29, both of Springdale
Amanda Lynn Staiger, 24, and Morgan Taylor Bailey, 23, both of Bossier City, La.
July 6
Jack Wayne Burt, 20, and Kaitlyn Michelle Cook, 21, both of Springdale
German Daniel Castillo Martinez, 29, and Dorlyn Anielka Toruno, 33, both of Springdale
Joseph Buck Hadlock, 39, and Alicia May Widzinski, 40, both of Fayetteville
Frank Raymond Hennessy Jr., 26, and Jenna Rose Metheney, 22, both of Fayetteville
Taylor Art Henschell, 29, and Arden Tokuko Kvern, 24, both of Batesville
Douglas Joel Mendonca, 48, and Malina Denise Watson, 42, both of Springdale
Jose Elias Ruiz, 34, and Thip Sisomphou, 43, both of Springdale
Brianna Carol Leigh Shepherd, 27, and Sarah Victoria Romero, 25, both of Elkins
Mack Zori Wonne, 23, and Esther Marina Quintanilla, 21, both of Fayetteville
July 7
Tanner Dalton Boots, 26, and Cheyenne Alexius Greene Kasworm, 26, both of Springdale
Emanuel De Jesus Bran, 30, and Elizabeth Evette Allen, 26, both of Fayetteville
Andrew Steven Deschenes, 22, and Brittany Marie Kuykendall, 22, both of Fayetteville
Jose Maria Galvez Lemus, 28, and Ana Elisa Mercado Tula, 21, both of Springdale
Jeffrey Ryan Hilton, 22, and Erin Rebekah Welch, 20, both of Springdale
Michael John Holmbeck, 48, and Melissa Allison Hale, 47, both of Springdale
Juan David Martinez, 19, and Alexandria Kathlene Stricklin, 19, both of Arkadelphia
Jimmy Eugene Mobbs, 37, and Myah Naomi Coughran, 21, both of Prairie Grove
David Romero Ortiz, 36, and Griselda Rodriguez, 33, both of Springdale
Daniel Robert Tello, 29, and Bethany Brianna Bissell, 25, both of Fayetteville
Corey Mitchell Whitehead, 31, and Mackenzie Ann Rhea, 31, both of Cave Springs
July 8
Wade Thomas Carter, 23, and Hannah Grace Hamilton, 20, both of Fayetteville
Matthew Everett Juillerat, 23, Gentry, and Nikole Ashlyn Lee, 23, Fayetteville
Cameron Heath McKinney, 39, and Rachel Jill Rounsavall, 38, both of Fayetteville
Keon Rashad Parker, 24, and Olivia Grace Capps, 22, both of Fayetteville
Christian Drake Paul, 23, and Caroline Daphne Webb, 23, both of Lowell
Robert Lee Sands, 24, and Lauren Nicole Redfern, 22, both of Prairie Grove
Cade Alexander Smith, 21, and Katherine DeVere Gilmore, 19, both of Fayetteville
Kacy Lenea Smith, 27, and Destiny Danielle Hood, 27, both of Fayetteville
Daniel John Yates, 43, and Ashley Ann Harrison, 33, both of Fayetteville