Washington County marriage licenses

July 2

Carl Kenneth Bilderback, III, 40, and Dawnel Marie Bilderback, 45, both of Springdale

Allan Lee Chalk, 22, and Samantha Leann Reynolds, 23, both of Springdale

Zakary Shane Himes, 26, and Molly Frances Shipp, 24, both of Fayetteville

Dillon Ankeny Hobby, 30, and Heather Elaine Ferguson, 26, both of Springdale

Edgar Manuel Lopez Melendez, 32, and Maria Bibiana Hernandez Valencia, 29, both of Springdale

Amanda Lynn Staiger, 24, and Morgan Taylor Bailey, 23, both of Bossier City, La.

July 6

Jack Wayne Burt, 20, and Kaitlyn Michelle Cook, 21, both of Springdale

German Daniel Castillo Martinez, 29, and Dorlyn Anielka Toruno, 33, both of Springdale

Joseph Buck Hadlock, 39, and Alicia May Widzinski, 40, both of Fayetteville

Frank Raymond Hennessy Jr., 26, and Jenna Rose Metheney, 22, both of Fayetteville

Taylor Art Henschell, 29, and Arden Tokuko Kvern, 24, both of Batesville

Douglas Joel Mendonca, 48, and Malina Denise Watson, 42, both of Springdale

Jose Elias Ruiz, 34, and Thip Sisomphou, 43, both of Springdale

Brianna Carol Leigh Shepherd, 27, and Sarah Victoria Romero, 25, both of Elkins

Mack Zori Wonne, 23, and Esther Marina Quintanilla, 21, both of Fayetteville

July 7

Tanner Dalton Boots, 26, and Cheyenne Alexius Greene Kasworm, 26, both of Springdale

Emanuel De Jesus Bran, 30, and Elizabeth Evette Allen, 26, both of Fayetteville

Andrew Steven Deschenes, 22, and Brittany Marie Kuykendall, 22, both of Fayetteville

Jose Maria Galvez Lemus, 28, and Ana Elisa Mercado Tula, 21, both of Springdale

Jeffrey Ryan Hilton, 22, and Erin Rebekah Welch, 20, both of Springdale

Michael John Holmbeck, 48, and Melissa Allison Hale, 47, both of Springdale

Juan David Martinez, 19, and Alexandria Kathlene Stricklin, 19, both of Arkadelphia

Jimmy Eugene Mobbs, 37, and Myah Naomi Coughran, 21, both of Prairie Grove

David Romero Ortiz, 36, and Griselda Rodriguez, 33, both of Springdale

Daniel Robert Tello, 29, and Bethany Brianna Bissell, 25, both of Fayetteville

Corey Mitchell Whitehead, 31, and Mackenzie Ann Rhea, 31, both of Cave Springs

July 8

Wade Thomas Carter, 23, and Hannah Grace Hamilton, 20, both of Fayetteville

Matthew Everett Juillerat, 23, Gentry, and Nikole Ashlyn Lee, 23, Fayetteville

Cameron Heath McKinney, 39, and Rachel Jill Rounsavall, 38, both of Fayetteville

Keon Rashad Parker, 24, and Olivia Grace Capps, 22, both of Fayetteville

Christian Drake Paul, 23, and Caroline Daphne Webb, 23, both of Lowell

Robert Lee Sands, 24, and Lauren Nicole Redfern, 22, both of Prairie Grove

Cade Alexander Smith, 21, and Katherine DeVere Gilmore, 19, both of Fayetteville

Kacy Lenea Smith, 27, and Destiny Danielle Hood, 27, both of Fayetteville

Daniel John Yates, 43, and Ashley Ann Harrison, 33, both of Fayetteville