Sheriff's office: Arkansas man charged with sexual assault of child

A Briarcliff man was arrested Tuesday following a sexual assault inquiry, according to the Baxter County sheriff's office.

Jason Adam Memegos, 47, is charged with second-degree sexual assault.

According to a news release from the sheriff’s office, deputies received a complaint from the parent of a 9-year-old boy stating that he had been sexually assaulted the day before at a home in Briarcliff.

The release states that the boy told authorities during a forensic interview that Memegos sexually assaulted him Sunday.

Memegos admitted to the alleged assault after he was interviewed by investigators, according to the sheriff's office. He was subsequently arrested and taken to the Baxter County Detention Center where he was charged with the Class B felony and held on $50,000 bond.