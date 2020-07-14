Sections
Arkansas Life magazine folds, blames pandemic

by Nathan Owens | Today at 12:45 p.m.
story.lead_photo.caption The January 2019 edition of Arkansas Life. ( Maggie McNeary)

Arkansas Life, a lifestyle and culture magazine depicting the nuances of the state, has closed, the publication said Monday on social media.

Staff said it was due to financial issues resulting from the coronavirus pandemic. Refunds will be given to subscribers with unused subscription amounts, according to the company's post.

"Today, our hearts are breaking. Because today marks the last day of Arkansas Life," the publication wrote on Facebook and Twitter.

"It's been our greatest pleasure to share stories with you — to dig deep into The Natural State, as our mission statement reads, to show new facets of a familiar place, to celebrate the myriad reasons we are so proud to call this state home."

Arkansas Life, a WEHCO Media publication, almost folded in January of 2019, but secured enough funds and subscribers at the time to carry on.

