Camden man killed in hit-and-run

A 66-year-old man was killed early Saturday morning when he was struck by a vehicle along an interstate in Pulaski County.

State police said Billy Hardy of Camden was walking south along the shoulder on Interstate 530 near mile marker 8.33 at approximately 1 a.m. when a driver hit him from behind. A preliminary report stated that the driver left the scene following the crash. The make and model of the vehicle is unknown, according to the report.

Hardy died from the injuries he sustained, and his body was later sent to the Pulaski County coroner’s office.

According to Arkansas State Police Public Information Officer Bill Sadler, no arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.