WALLY HALL: Campbell's honor from Longhorns overdue

What took the University of Texas so long?

Naming the football field after Heisman Trophy winner Earl Campbell should have been done decades ago.

As for Ricky Williams having his name on there too, well, Williams was mostly known for getting high rather than running low. But that's the Longhorns' business.

Those changes as well as erecting a statue at the stadium of Julius Whittier were the result of more than 130 organizations and several current football players asking the school to make alterations in the name of diversity.

Those are good things.

Whittier was the first Black football letterman at Texas, and he later became an attorney in Dallas.

He died in 2018, but last month his family sued the NCAA after an autopsy showed he suffered from chronic traumatic encephalopathy from head injuries that caused him to develop Alzheimer's disease.

Campbell had a nine-year NFL career, and during the first six he averaged more than 20 carries per game.

Former Washington name-to-be-determined linebacker Pete Wysocki once said: "Every time you hit him, you lower your own IQ."

After the NFL, Campbell became a special assistant to the Texas athletics department.

When Campbell spoke to the Little Rock Touchdown Club a couple of years ago, he had to sit because of old knee injuries, but he was funny and candid.

He always has been a great ambassador for the Texas Longhorns and should have had the field named after him long ago.

.

Here's sending prayers to David Pryor, the former Arkansas governor and U.S. senator who has contracted covid-19.

Pryor, 85, was one of two University of Arkansas trustees who voted against the $160 million renovation of the north end zone at Reynolds Razorback Stadium.

Pryor's reasoning that it didn't offer anything for the students was logical and reasonable.

.

Much has been said and written about the NFL's Washington "Redskins", who finally relented Monday and said the nickname was being retired and a new mascot would be coming soon.

This is long overdue.

The reason owner Dan Snyder finally relented had nothing to do with fans, the media or anything else other than corporate America.

Nike and Amazon refused to sell Washington gear. Other mega businesses had voiced issues, too.

One problem Snyder faces now is that a resident of Virginia spent $20,000 trademarking several potential nicknames.

Maybe Washington could just simply go with "Wannabes" until they get much better or Snyder sells the team, whichever comes first.

.

Pac-12 Commissioner Larry Scott has tested positive for covid-19.

Let someone try to tell him, the Houston Rockets Russell Westbrook or the other 12 million-plus in the world who have contracted the virus that it isn't real.

Chuck Woolery needs to stick to hosting game shows and stop posting on social media that this deadly virus is a hoax.

.

The Patriot League became the second conference to cancel sports this fall because of the pandemic.

The Ivy League was first.

Many schools likely will follow Stanford's lead and start cutting sports to save money. The academic giant out west announced last week that it was cutting 11 sports.

Ohio State has estimated losses of $40 million to $50 million if there is no football season, and Iowa said Monday it would lose $40 million if the season isn't played.

During the last few years when schools were bringing in so much money that they started overpaying their coaches by millions of dollars, why didn't they save some for a rainy day?