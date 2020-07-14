Deadline near for angler input

The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission is asking for public comments on possible changes to fishing regulations for 2021.

Changes to general fishing rules, rules for commercial anglers and fish farms are all being evaluated before the fisheries division formally proposes them to the panel of commissioners in August. Game and Fish posted a survey to gather public input in May, which will close Thursday.

Ben Batten, chief of fisheries, said some proposed changes are the result of a continued effort to engage the public and modify fishing regulations where possible to accommodate angler preferences.

"We get many suggestions for regulations changes from the public throughout the year," Batten said. "Some of those requests are not compatible with the resource, and others may not be preferred by the majority of anglers and other stakeholders involved in the fishery, but we do see changes nearly every regulations cycle that originated from the public."

Batten said biologists also provide potential regulations changes based on biological sampling data, creel surveys and other tools to monitor a fishery's productivity and potential.

Batten said an additional emphasis has been placed on simplifying and standardizing regulations where possible.

The survey to gather public opinion on proposed general fishing and commercial fishing proposals is available at www.agfc.com.