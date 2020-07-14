Democrat Elliott outraises Hill in bid to unseat GOP foe

The Democrat trying to unseat Little Rock Republican U.S. Rep. French Hill raised more than twice as much money as the incumbent during the second quarter of the year, her campaign announced Monday.

State Sen. Joyce Elliott of Little Rock collected more than $600,000 between April 1 and June 30, including more than $460,000 in June.

Hill raised $271,336 over the three month period "[d]espite the decision to pause fundraising efforts for nearly two months as a result of the coronavirus pandemic," his campaign said in a written statement.

Both candidates seek to represent the state's 2nd Congressional District, which includes most of central Arkansas.

In her second bid for the seat, Elliott has already surpassed her fundraising totals for the entire 2010 campaign, when she narrowly carried Pulaski County while losing the remaining counties to Republican Tim Griffin.

That year, she raised about $1.02 million and finished with 38.3% of the vote. Nationally, Republicans gained 63 congressional seats, ending Democratic control of the House.

This time, Elliot has raised about $1.04 million, her campaign said. She had cash on hand of more than $715,000 as of June 30, her campaign said.

Hill, who has raised about $1.95 million, will report cash on hand of about $1.46 million, his campaign said.

Candidates are required to submit their quarterly campaign finance reports to the Federal Election Commission in Washington, D.C., by Wednesday.

Of Arkansas' four congressional districts, the 2nd has been the most competitive in recent years.

Besides Pulaski, it includes Conway, Faulkner, Perry, Saline, Van Buren and White counties.

President Donald Trump carried it by roughly 10 points in 2016, 52% to 42%.

It was last represented by a Democrat, Vic Snyder, in January 2011.

In the last election, with Republicans losing their House majority, Hill defeated Democrat Clarke Tucker, 52.1% to 45.8% with Libertarian Joe Swafford receiving 2%.

Hill spent more than $3.3 million on the race, while Tucker's spending surpassed $2.3 million.

Elliott's campaign manager, Rhonna-Rose Akama-Makia, argued that Elliott's campaign has momentum, emphasizing the June totals.

The average online donation, she said, was $42.

"One in 10 of our donors works in education. Joyce is a teacher supported by teachers, and French Hill is a banker supported by bankers. The distinction is clear why Joyce would be the representative who truly works for everyone in Congress," she said in a written statement.

Hill campaign chairwoman Judith Goodson attempted to tie Elliott to the left wing of the Democratic Party, including the Speaker of the House and two U.S. senators who ran unsuccessfully for president this year.

She also criticized Elliott for emailing a fundraising request to potential donors on the Sunday before Easter.

"While Congressman Hill focused on the critical response to the coronavirus for Arkansans and Americans, including shepherding $6 billion in relief to Arkansas families and small businesses, his Nancy Pelosi/Elizabeth Warren/Kamala Harris-backed opponent was busy tapping the deep pockets of the country's liberal elite for her own means. She even spent Palm Sunday stuffing her campaign coffers," Goodson said in a written statement.