Rock Town Distillery closes tasting room after employee tests positive for covid-19

Rock Town Distillery owner Phil Brandon shows off the tasting room, which has closed temporarily while employees are tested for covid-19. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/John Sykes Jr.)

Rock Town Distillery on Main Street in Little Rock has closed its tasting room until covid-19 test results for its employees come back after one staff member tested positive for the virus.

"We learned yesterday evening that a member of our team has tested positive for covid-19," distillery management posted Tuesday on Facebook and Instagram.

"Effectively immediately, we will be closing our tasting room doors and having our entire team tested today. As soon as all test results are back and it is safe for our employees and guests to return, we will reopen our doors."

The distillery phone number is (501) 907-5244. The website is rocktowndistillery.com.