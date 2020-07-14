Inmate treated for covid-19 symptoms dies

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes covid-19. ( NIAID-RML via AP )

An Arkansas inmate has died after being treated for symptoms related to covid-19.

Arkansas Department of Corrections Communications Director Cindy Murphy confirmed Tuesday that a prisoner at the East Arkansas Regional Unit was pronounced dead Sunday at NEA Baptist Memorial Hospital in Jonesboro.

An ADC news release stated that the inmate was in his mid-60s and was serving time for sexual assault. Murphy said that names of individuals who have received treatment for covid-19 or have died from the pandemic are not released because of private medical matters.

During his coronavirus briefing Monday, Gov. Asa Hutchinson revealed that 28,939 people in Arkansas have tested positive for the virus and 323 have died as a result.

Also during the briefing, Health Secretary Dr. Nate Smith said that of the 572 new coronavirus cases that were reported Monday, three were from correctional facilities.