King Biscuit Blues Festival postponed until 2021

Mavis Staples is shown in this file photo. ( The Associated Press )

The 35th King Biscuit Blues Festival, scheduled for Oct. 7-10 in Helena-West Helena, has been postponed until next year due to concern over the covid-19 pandemic.

“I’m heartbroken over all of this, but it is what it is,” said executive director Munnie Jordan. “We felt like for the safety and the health of our musicians and our attendees, volunteers and staff, it was the right thing to do.”

Headliners of this year’s festival — Billy Branch with Bobby Rush, Mavis Staples and Allman Betts — as well as dozens of other acts have been invited back for next year’s event, which is set for Oct. 6-10.

“We’re just picking 2020 up and putting it into 2021,” said Jordan.

Those who have already bought tickets have three options, Jordan said. The tickets may be used for admission next year; they can get refunds; or they can donate the price of their tickets to the festival to help with operations.

“We’re sending information out to all ticket holders,” Jordan said.

Visit kingbiscuitfestival.com for more information.