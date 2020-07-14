Little Rock schools release plan for instruction during coronavirus

The Little Rock School District on Monday night released the latest "working copy" Ready for Learning Plan for the upcoming 2020-21 school year.

"We hope you will see that we have given thoughtful consideration to input from parents, staff and students, and that every aspect of the plan has been developed with the safety of our students and teachers in mind," Superintendent Mike Poore wrote in the cover letter to the 27-page plan that was sent electronically to parents and other community members.

The plan is at this link: https://bit.ly/3fsFjbF.

"Safety, sanitation, social distancing, rigorous academic instruction, and response to potential health concerns, as well as expectations, are outlined" in the plan, Poore said, adding that the school year is now planned for an Aug. 24 student start date.

[CORONAVIRUS: Click here for our complete coverage » arkansasonline.com/coronavirus]

The new date conforms to Gov. Asa Hutchinson's announcement last week that the Aug. 13 school start date would be pushed back to Aug. 24, 25 or 26 to give school systems statewide time for planning for the school year in which containing the spread of the contagious and potentially fatal coronavirus is a priority.

The working copy states that the district will require face coverings, limit visitors to schools, ban employee out-of-state travel for conferences and require all employees and students to complete a daily health screening questionnaire before entering their work place or classroom.

"Per Arkansas Department of Health, personal protection equipment (face coverings and shields) is an effective way to minimize exposure to COVID-19; therefore, ​LRSD will require the use of face coverings​," the plan states. "Parents are encouraged to ensure that students have masks when they arrive at school; however, masks will be provided if someone forgets to bring it to the school/office."

Physical distancing of 6 feet will be observed to the degree possible.

"Each building will establish a plan to ensure physical distancing to the extent possible. The plan may include floor markings, signage, removal of unnecessary furniture, limited transitions, etc. Non-essential/informal congregating and visiting should be avoided," the plan says.

Procedures for use of restrooms, locker rooms, student lockers and cafeterias are addressed, as are classroom spaces and student schedules.

"Each building will develop a plan to incorporate physical distancing to the extent possible during lunch periods. This may include adding additional lunch periods, incorporating more grab & go options, utilizing any open space possible that will allow for appropriate physical distancing, assigning students to the same group each day to limit exposure, etc." the plan says.

And, "Middle and High School school students will follow an A/B block schedule to minimize movement/transitions. Protocols for cleaning and accessing library books and resources are being developed."

In regard to academics, the 23,000-student district is moving ahead with plans to offer two types of instructional delivery for prekindergarten through 12th grades: Virtual online instruction and in-person instruction. All services such as special education and gifted education will be provided to students in either delivery method, as will electives.

"Students will be able to request to be moved between virtual and in-person instruction," the plan says. " All efforts will be made to provide a smooth transition; however, depending on the grade level and content area, the teacher of record may or may not remain the same, the plan states.

The district will provide a computer device to students who need them for virtual learning. The district states that the virtual instruction will be a quality program and that students will have interaction with students on a daily basis based on a set schedule, but the virtual system will require more direct parent support for their children's education.

Poore and his staff are asking parents and staff to review the working plan and provide feedback to it.

"Please take time to thoroughly review the plan and share your feedback," Poore wrote and provided links for giving responses.

"After reading the plan, if you would like to update your selection [for delivery of instruction] or have not completed the survey, you may do so." Poore said. "Your latest response will be recorded and will help us better prepare for the school year. As we also shared, should you change your mind about your preference once school starts, a process is in place to help with that transition."