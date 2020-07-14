Northwest Arkansas arrest roundup

Arrests

Arkansas State Police

• Danae Michelle Thompson, 31, of 2209 W. Central in Siloam Springs was arrested Monday in connection with two counts of delivery of controlled substance. Thompson was being held Monday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Bella Vista

• Christina Nicole Allen, 31, of 675 Hickory Lane in Pineville, Mo., was arrested Monday in connection with possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine or cocaine. Allen was being held Monday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

• Mitchell Ryan Hooe, 27, of 38 Worster Drive in Bella Vista was arrested Sunday in connection with domestic battering. Hooe was being held Monday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Benton County Sheriff's Office

• Joseph Earl Darrow, 39, of 11609 Windy Hill Road in Rogers was arrested Sunday in connection with aggravated assault. Darrow was being held Monday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

• Donna Beth Stallings, 40, of 3741 Main St. in Siloam Springs was arrested Monday in connection with delivery of controlled substance. Stallings was being held Monday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Decatur

• David Gary Wayne Leithead, 30, of 1001 Grant Ave. Apt. 1 in Decatur was arrested Sunday in connection with aggravated assault. Leithead was being held Monday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Farmington

• Gabrielle Graham, 24, of 2503 E. Kenwood St. in Siloam Springs was arrested Monday in connection with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia. Graham was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $1,500 bond.

Fayetteville

• Wesley Morrison, 38, of 8551 Carrie Smith Road in Springdale was arrested Sunday in connection with aggravated assault. Morrison was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.

• Stephanie Neely, 35, of 1624 N. Gregg Ave. in Fayetteville was arrested Monday in connection with burglary and theft of property. Neely was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $2,500 bond.

Rogers

• Adrian Acosta-Zavala, 40, of 613 N. Seventh St. in Rogers was arrested Sunday in connection with aggravated assault. Acosta-Zavala was being held Monday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

• Kenny Sentail Sardin, 39, of 407 W. Allen Lot 35 in Tahlequah, Okla., was arrested Sunday in connection with sexual assault. Sardin was being held Monday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Siloam Springs

• Scott Duane Brown, 53, of 616 E. University St. in Siloam Springs was arrested Saturday in connection with aggravated assault. Brown was being held Monday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Springdale

• Erich Puckett, 29, of 23 E. Ash St. in Farmington was arrested Sunday in connection with leaving the scene of an accident with injury. Puckett was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $1,500 bond.

• Tyler Gully, 20, of 4048 Johnelle Drive in Fayetteville was arrested Monday in connection with burglary. Gully was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $2,500 bond.

Washington County Sheriff's Office

• Coy Phillips, 59, of 110 Hill St. in Winslow was arrested Sunday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member and aggravated assault. Phillips was released Sunday from the Washington County Detention Center on $1,500 bond.

• Darrick Phillips, 33, of 284 Mable Lane in Winslow was arrested Monday in connection with domestic battering. Phillips was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

• Juan Muro, 22, of Springdale was arrested Monday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member. Muro was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $10,000 bond.