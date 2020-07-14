Off the Wire

FOOTBALL

QB eligible at Georgia

Former Southern California starter JT Daniels said he has been granted immediate eligibility at Georgia, where he can join the competition at quarterback. Daniels posted on his Twitter account Monday his appreciation to the NCAA "for granting me immediate eligibility and allowing me to play football this fall." Daniels announced his transfer to Georgia on May 29, and he can play for three seasons. He started for the Trojans in 2018, but lost his job to Kedon Slovis last season after suffering a knee injury in the season opener. Daniels started for USC as a freshman, passing for 2,672 yards with 14 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. Without the waiver from the NCAA, Daniels would have had to sit out the 2020 season.

Charger suspended 4 games

Los Angeles Chargers safety Roderic Teamer has been suspended for the first four regular-season games due to a violation of the NFL's substance abuse policy, the league said Monday. Teamer played in seven games as a rookie last season with six starts. He posted 39 tackles and had an interception during a Week 7 loss at Tennessee. Teamer made LA's roster last year as an undrafted free agent. He is eligible to participate in all training camp practices and preseason games. His suspension will begin the Monday before the Chargers' first regular-season game, which is scheduled for Sept. 13 at Cincinnati.

BASKETBALL

Phillips to lead committee

Northwestern vice president Jim Phillips was chosen Monday to chair the NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Committee for the 2021-22 season, succeeding Kentucky Athletic Director Mitch Barnhart. Phillips, who is in his fourth year on the committee, will spend the upcoming season as vice chairman. Phillips was the first active athletic director to serve on the Board of Directors and Board of Governors, and he was elected first chair of the NCAA Division I Council in 2015. He also sits on the Fiesta Bowl Board of Directors and is vice chairman of LEAD 1, an organization made up of athletic directors from all 130 schools that participate in the Football Bowl Subdivision. The rest of the Division I Men's Basketball committee includes Mountain West Commissioner Craig Thompson; Southland Commissioner Tom Burnett; Atlantic 10 Commissioner Bernadette McGlade; Bradley Athletic Director Chris Reynolds; Toledo Athletic Director Mike O'Brien; SWAC Commissioner Charles McClelland; Iowa State Athletic Director Jamie Pollard; and North Carolina Athletic Director Bubba Cunningham. The current chairman, Duke Athletic Director Kevin White, will rotate off the committee on Sept. 1.

RUNNING

Chicago Marathon canceled

The Chicago Marathon has been canceled due to health concerns for runners, spectators, volunteers and others during the coronavirus pandemic, organizers announced Monday. Marathon organizers and city officials cited the challenge of staging the large-scale Oct. 11 event while covid-19 endures. Chicago's event typically draws about 45,000 runners and wheelchair athletes, and more than one million spectators. The New York City Marathon that was scheduled for Nov. 1 also has been cancelled. The Boston Marathon was scheduled for April 20 and then put off until Sept. 14 before it was canceled.