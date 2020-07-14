Officials: North Little Rock's mask ordinance to go into effect Saturday

FILE - Dylan Curtis, left, and his co-worker John Sherrill, with Little Rock Awning untangle flags after installing a canopy at North Little Rock city hall on Main Street in that city, on Feb. 26, 2020. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/John Sykes Jr.)

The city of North Little Rock's mask requirement ordinance will not go into effect until Saturday due to city officials missing a deadline for publication in a local newspaper.

The City Council unanimously approved Monday an ordinance that allows businesses to call the police if a customer is failing to abide by the regulations. If a business requests police assistance due to a patron refusing to wear a mask, an officer will make that person leave the business under the ordinance.

The ordinance was expected to go into effect once it was published on Wednesday, but the city of North Little Rock missed the Arkansas Leader's submission deadline for the publication's Wednesday edition.

"Unfortunately, I was unaware that the mask ordinance would not be able to be published Wednesday,” City Clerk and Treasurer Diane Whitbey said. “In the past we were able to get items in. I was unaware of the prior Friday deadline. With that said, the effective date will now be Saturday, July 18, 2020.”

The North Little Rock Chamber of Commerce also passed a resolution that supported an ordinance requiring face coverings in public spaces and private businesses and anywhere that social distancing guidelines cannot be followed.

Whitbey said the chamber is expected to make signage available to businesses sometime this week.