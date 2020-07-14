State sports brief

FOOTBALL

Hogs offer Greenland junior

The University of Arkansas extended a scholarship offer to an eighth 2022 in-state prospect with Greenland defensive lineman JJ Hollingsworth being the latest Monday.

Coach Sam Pittman told him about the offer.

"It was just crazy, just talking to him on the phone," Hollingsworth said. "It was mind-blowing. It's something I've worked for, and I'm going to continue to work for. It was life-changing just getting that phone call."

Hollingsworth, 6-4, 250 pounds, recorded 33 tackles, 2 tackles for loss and 1 sack as a sophomore for the Pirates. He also has offers from Kansas and Akron.

His mother overheard the conversation with Pittman and started to cry when the offer was extended.

"So he started talking to her and my little brother," Hollingsworth said.

Hollingsworth has grown up a Razorbacks fan and was tempted to commit to Pittman during their talk.

"That's where I really want to be, but I'm going to talk it over with my family and make sure I make the right decision," he said.

-- Richard Davenport