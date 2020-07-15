Central Arkansas Library System employee tests positive for covid-19

This is the Main Library branch in Little Rock of the Central Arkansas Library System. The system will furlough or reduce the hours of nearly half of its workforce because of the pandemic. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Thomas Metthe)

An employee at the Central Arkansas Library System has tested positive for covid-19, the system announced Wednesday afternoon.

The system is suspending curbside service at the Main Library in downtown Little Rock as a result, the system said on social media.

The staff member last worked at the Main Library on July 10 and is in quarantine according to guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The library system said it learned of the positive test Tuesday.

“Due to the extensive health safety protocols put into place, the risk of a customer contracting the virus from the employee while at the location is assumed to be extremely low,” the library system said on its website.

Employees are required to wear face coverings and maintain social distance per CDC guidelines, and the system is taking additional measures to thoroughly clean and disinfect the employee’s work area.

The Central Arkansas Library System will continue to offer curbside service at several of its other branches to serve patrons who don’t want to go into a library because of the coronavirus pandemic. The library began a phased reopening plan at some of its locations on June 8.