Heat advisory issued for most of Arkansas; heat indices well over 100 degrees expected

Most of Arkansas is under a heat advisory Wednesday as heat indices are expected to reach well over 100 degrees across the Natural State.

Though temperatures are mostly expected to stay below 100 degrees, humidity is expected to drive heat indices into triple digits in every corner of the state, according to the National Weather Service.

Little Rock is expected to see a heat index of 105 degrees, while Russellville is forecast to see one of 107 degrees.

Among the highest heat indices expected are in Searcy and Brinkley at 110 degrees.

Most Arkansas counties, outside of those in the north and northwestern parts of the state, are under the agency’s heat advisory. Even the exempt areas, however, are expected to see triple-digit heat indices, including 102 degrees in Fayetteville and 101 degrees in Harrison.

