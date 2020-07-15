Heights Taco & Tamale temporarily shuts after worker tests positive for covid-19

Heights Taco & Tamale has closed temporarily to test employees and deep-clean the restaurant after a staff member tested positive for covid-19. (Democrat-Gazette file photo)

Heights Taco & Tamale, on Kavanaugh Boulevard in Little Rock's Pulaski Heights, has closed temporarily after an employee tested positive for covid-19.

The restaurant posted Monday night on its Facebook page that, "Effective immediately we are closing so that we may have team members tested for covid-19, and for deep cleaning and sanitization.

"We have partnered with Kavanaugh Pharmacy to provide 'Rapid Result Testing' for all of our team members" and will reopen once "we determine it is safe."