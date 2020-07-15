Hogs going after commitment's teammate

Arkansas has one commitment from Rockledge (Fla.) High School and the Razorbacks are hoping for another from junior receiver Rian Black.

Black, 6-0, 192 pounds, received an offer – his 18th – from Arkansas special teams coordinator Scott Fountain on Tuesday. He also holds offers from Miami, Kentucky, Penn State, Kansas State, Kansas, West Virginia and other programs.

His teammate Raheim Sanders pledged to Arkansas on June 8. Black was happy to get the offer from the Razorbacks.

“It’s truly a blessing,” Black said. “Raheim is a phenomenal athlete and I look up to him as a brother. We’re always going at it in practice working each other. Receiving this offer from Arkansas means a lot to me as a young player who still has two years before going to college.

"I still have time to think about which school is going to better me for my future.”

Black caught 15 passes for 290 yards and a touchdown as a sophomore in Class 5A, the fourth-highest classification in Florida. Sanders has talked up the Razorbacks.

“He loves the school and, more than that, he shares a very deep bond with the coaches,” Black said.

Black has looked online, researched Arkansas and has come away impressed with the mechanical engineering program. He prides himself on giving defensive backs fits and being a reliable target.

“As a wide receiver, (I strive to) manipulate the cornerback to my advantage so I can get open for my quarterback,” Black said. “Good speed, I have sharp cuts, and I’m good at getting the extra yards when we need it.

"My team calls me the ‘deep-ball man.'"