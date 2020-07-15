Little Rock man dies in I-40 crash, state police say

Fatal wrecks in Arkansas
A Little Rock man died after a crash Tuesday afternoon on Interstate 40 in Conway County, troopers said.
Matthew Shifflett, 38, was driving a GMC Yukon east on I-40 in Plumerville around 4:30 p.m. when he veered into the median and flipped, according to a preliminary state police report. The vehicle came to a rest upright in the westbound lanes.
Shifflett died, and state police did not list any additional injuries.
Weather was clear, and the road was dry at the time of the wreck, according to the report.
At least 311 people have died in crashes on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to preliminary numbers.
