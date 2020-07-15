NWA Covid-19 Task Force gathering masks for students

SPRINGDALE -- The NWA Covid-19 Task Force will gather masks for kindergartners through senior students, according to a news release.

The task force asks for donations for masks for children and young adults. In collaboration with Sheep Dog Impact Assistance, the task force will safely gather the masks and disperse them to local school districts.

Masks can be homemade cloth or surgical ones and must be dropped off by Aug. 7.

Masks will be accepted at these locations from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday:

• Fayetteville Fire Station No. 1, 303 W. Center St. Leave donations inside the entry.

• Springdale Fire Station No. 1, 417 N. Holcomb St. Leave donations on the first floor main entrance.

• Rogers Police Department, 1905 S. Dixieland Road. Leave donations inside the marked Community Room.

The task force is composed of school, city, county, state, fire, police and first responder representatives, according to the release.

People who drop off donations can leave a note of what was donated and a name so they can be recognized for their contribution.