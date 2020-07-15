RECIPES: Five delicious summer suppers to celebrate the season in quarantine

Lidey Hueck’s skirt steak with salsa verde salad. Dinner would be just as delicious if you grilled chicken, fish or more vegetables instead of steak. (The New York Times/Andrew Purcell)

My quarantine diet has shifted considerably in recent weeks: I now have way more access to fresh greens, which has meant salads galore. This windfall has reminded me that a great salad is a true luxury. (I am also devouring berries, fresh and baked into desserts.)

There are two salad (or saladcentric) recipes below, along with other bright, satisfying dinners for the days ahead.

Garlic-Ginger Chicken Breasts With Cilantro and Mint. (The New York Times/Romulo Yanes)

Priya Krishna published this once-secret family recipe in her cookbook "Indian-ish," writing that it is legendary among her cousins. The method here produces delicious results: juicy chicken, flavored by a highly spiced and fragrant marinade.

Garlic-Ginger Chicken Breasts With Cilantro and Mint

8 garlic cloves, minced

2 tablespoons minced fresh ginger

1 tablespoon finely chopped fresh mint leaves, plus more for garnish

1 tablespoon finely chopped fresh cilantro leaves, plus more for garnish

3 tablespoons fresh lemon juice (from 1 lemon)

3 tablespoons PLUS 1 teaspoon olive oil, divided use

1 tablespoon ground coriander

1 teaspoon ground turmeric

1 teaspoon amchur (dry mango powder), optional

½ teaspoon red chile powder, such as ground cayenne

¾ teaspoon kosher salt

4 boneless, skinless chicken breasts (½ to ¾ pound each)

Make the marinade: Add the garlic, ginger, mint, cilantro, lemon juice and 3 tablespoons oil to a large resealable bag. Seal the bag and massage to combine the ingredients into a paste. Add the coriander, turmeric, amchur (if using), red chile powder and salt, and seal the bag. Shake or massage to combine.

Place the chicken breasts in the marinade and seal the bag tightly. Use your hands to gently massage the marinade onto the chicken breasts until each breast is coated. Refrigerate at least 2 hours and up to 12.

Warm a large lidded skillet over medium-high heat. Once the pan is quite hot, add the 1 teaspoon oil, swirling the pan to coat the entire surface. Reduce the heat to medium, remove the chicken from the marinade and shake gently to remove any excess marinade. Add it to the pan. Working in batches if necessary, cook the breasts, undisturbed, until lightly golden underneath, 1 to 2 minutes, then flip them and cook until lightly golden on the second side, 1 to 2 minutes.

Reduce the heat to low, cover, and cook the chicken for 10 minutes (no peeking!). Turn off the heat (if you have an electric stove, take the pan off the heat) and let the chicken sit, covered, for 10 to 15 minutes, depending on the thickness of the breasts. Don't lift the lid, or you'll release the hot steam that finishes cooking the chicken.

Check to make sure the breasts are cooked through: There shouldn't be any pink in the middle. If you have a meat thermometer, the chicken should register at least 165 degrees. Place the chicken on a cutting board, and slice each breast into strips. Garnish with mint and cilantro.

Makes 4 servings.

Grilled corn and avocado salad with feta dressing. This salad could work as a light main course, or you could try stretching it by adding grains. (The New York Times/David Malosh)

I want to eat this salad right now, but I'd settle for dinner tonight. Sue Li's recipe could work as a light main course, or you could try stretching it by adding grains (I'd start with farro), or put simply seasoned fish on the grill or grill pan, and have that for dinner, too.

Grilled Corn and Avocado Salad With Feta Dressing

6 ears corn (about 3 pounds), shucked and silk removed

1 bunch green onions (about 6), trimmed

1 jalapeno, stemmed and halved lengthwise

3 tablespoons olive oil

Kosher salt and ground black pepper

4 ounces feta cheese, crumbled (about ¾ cup)

5 tablespoons buttermilk

1 teaspoon freshly grated lemon zest PLUS 1 tablespoon lemon juice

1 small clove garlic, grated

¼ cup sliced fresh chives

¼ cup finely chopped fresh parsley

1 medium head romaine lettuce, torn into bite-size pieces (about 8 cups)

2 avocados, sliced

Heat a grill or grill pan over medium-high. Brush corn, green onions and jalapeno with the oil and season with salt and pepper. Arrange on the grill and cook, turning occasionally, until corn kernels are browned in spots, 6 to 8 minutes, and the green onions and jalapeno are charred all over and tender, 9 to 10 minutes. Transfer vegetables to a cutting board and let cool slightly.

In a medium bowl, using a whisk, mash the feta into a coarse paste. Whisk in buttermilk, lemon zest and juice and garlic, then stir in chives and parsley. Finely chop the charred jalapeno and stir it into the feta dressing; season with salt and pepper.

In a large bowl, toss lettuce with half the feta dressing and arrange on a platter. Cut corn kernels off the cob and slice green onions into bite-size pieces. Arrange avocado slices, corn and green onions on top of the lettuce. Serve with remaining dressing.

Makes 4 to 6 servings.

Roasted salmon with miso rice and ginger-scallion vinaigrette. There is a nice array of flavors and textures in this meal from Kay Chun. (The New York Times/David Malosh)

There is a nice array of flavors and textures in this meal from Kay Chun, considering how very simple it is: silky, rich roasted salmon; fluffy rice cooked with miso; shredded cabbage or another crispy vegetable nestled alongside; ginger-scallion dressing to spoon over it all.

Roasted Salmon With Miso Rice and Ginger-Scallion Vinaigrette

¼ cup white or sweet miso

1 ½ cups basmati or other long-grain rice

4 (6-ounce) skin-on salmon filets

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

Kosher salt and ground black pepper

¼ cup low-sodium soy sauce

¼ cup chopped green onions, plus more for garnish

1 tablespoon distilled white vinegar or unseasoned rice vinegar

1 tablespoon minced fresh ginger

4 cups finely shredded cabbage, such as green, napa or savoy (about 8 ounces)

Roasted sesame oil, for serving

Heat oven to 425 degrees.

In a medium saucepan, whisk miso with 2 ¼ cups water until dissolved. Stir in rice and bring to a boil. Cover, reduce heat to low and cook until all of the liquid is absorbed and rice is tender, about 15 minutes. Remove from heat and let stand for 5 minutes. Fluff rice with a fork (it will be a little sticky).

On a rimmed baking sheet, rub salmon all over with olive oil, season with salt and pepper and arrange skin-side up. Roast until fish is just opaque and cooked to medium, 8 to 10 minutes.

In a small bowl, combine soy sauce, green onions, vinegar and ginger, and season with salt and pepper.

Divide miso rice and cabbage among bowls. Top with salmon, vinaigrette and sesame oil.

Makes 4 servings.

Zucchini and Squash Pasta. This recipe by Colu Henry adds lemon and a few big handfuls of fresh herbs for flavor, texture and overall zing. (The New York Times/Linda Xiao)

I like tossing browned zucchini into pasta in the summer for a not too heavy yet satisfying dinner. This recipe by Colu Henry adds lemon and a few big handfuls of fresh herbs for flavor, texture and overall zing.

Lemony Pasta With Zucchini and Fresh Herbs

1 pound fusilli or other short curvy pasta

1 ½ pounds zucchini or other summer squash, or a combination, halved lengthwise and cut into ½- inch thick pieces

Kosher salt and ground black pepper

4 tablespoons olive oil, divided use

2 garlic cloves, thinly sliced

½ teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes

Juice and zest of 1 lemon

½ cup grated pecorino or grated parmesan cheese, plus more for serving

1 ½ cups roughly chopped herbs, such as mint, basil, chervil, Italian parsley, plus more for garnish

Flaky salt, for serving (optional)

Bring a large pot of well-salted water (2 heaping tablespoons kosher salt to about 7 quarts water) to a boil. Add pasta and cook until it is just under al dente, 1 minute less than package directions. Drain, reserving 1 cup of the pasta cooking water.

Meanwhile, prepare the zucchini or other squash: Season chunks with salt and pepper. Heat 3 tablespoons of olive oil in a large skillet over medium heat and add the squash in one layer (you may need to do this in two batches) and cook undisturbed until it begins to turn golden brown, about 3 minutes. Flip and cook 2 to 3 minutes more. Remove from the pan and set aside. Taste and season again, if necessary.

Add the remaining 1 tablespoon oil to the pan. Add the garlic and red pepper flakes and cook until the garlic becomes translucent, about 30 seconds. Add the squash back to the pan along with the lemon juice and half the lemon zest. Toss to combine.

Add the pasta to the skillet, and toss to combine. Add ½ cup of the pasta water and the grated cheese, and toss until the cheese emulsifies and is silky. If needed, add an additional ¼ cup pasta water or more to loosen. Add the fresh herbs and toss again. Top with additional herbs and the remaining lemon zest. Serve in bowls, and pass grated cheese at the table. Season with flaky salt, if desired.

Makes 4 to 6 servings.

I rarely eat red meat anymore, so a recipe with beef really has to call out to me in order to merit cooking. This one by Lidey Heuck, a simple steak salad enlivened by Italian-style salsa verde, does that. Dinner would be just as delicious if you grilled chicken, fish or more vegetables instead of steak.

Skirt Steak With Salsa Verde Salad

1 ½ pounds skirt steak

½ cup extra-virgin olive oil

¼ cup red-wine vinegar

¼ cup thinly sliced green onions (about 2)

2 tablespoons capers, drained and roughly chopped

1 tablespoon minced garlic (about 2 large cloves)

½ teaspoon kosher salt, plus more to taste

½ teaspoon ground black pepper, plus more to taste

2 tablespoons chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley

2 tablespoons chopped fresh mint, divided use

¼ cup toasted pine nuts

2 romaine hearts

½ cup crumbled feta cheese (about 3 ounces)

If necessary, cut the steak crosswise into large pieces that will fit into a shallow, nonreactive dish. Transfer the steak to the dish.

In a glass measuring cup or bowl, whisk together the olive oil, vinegar, green onions, capers, garlic, ½ teaspoon salt and ½ teaspoon pepper. Pour about a third of the dressing over the steak and turn to coat both sides. Cover and refrigerate the steak for at least 30 minutes or up to 24 hours.

Add the parsley and 1 tablespoon mint to the remaining dressing, stir and set aside until ready to use. (If marinating the steak overnight, cover and refrigerate the reserved dressing.)

In a small saute pan set over medium heat, toast the pine nuts, tossing often, until golden brown, about 3 minutes. Set aside.

Prepare the grill for medium-high heat, or heat a grill pan on the stovetop over medium-high. Pat the steaks dry with a paper towel and grill for 3 to 5 minutes on each side for medium-rare. Transfer to a plate, sprinkle with salt and allow to rest for 10 minutes.

While the steak rests, cut the romaine hearts lengthwise into quarters. Arrange the romaine hearts in one layer on a large platter, leaving room on one side for the steak. Sprinkle the feta, pine nuts and the remaining 1 tablespoon mint over the romaine. Slice the steak crosswise into 3-inch pieces, then slice against the grain to cut the steak into wide strips. Arrange the sliced steak on the platter, then drizzle the reserved dressing over the romaine and steak. Serve immediately.

Makes 4 servings.