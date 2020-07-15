Sheriff's office: Explosives found at Baxter County home

Authorities are investigating after pipe bombs and explosive components were reportedly discovered at the home of a Baxter County man.

Deputies responding to a call Saturday about a possible overdose found 35-year-old Michael Cody Everett unresponsive on the living room floor of his home, according to the Baxter County sheriff’s office. The deputies were called to the residence by two women, one of whom suffered burns on her hands and face from black powder she said exploded, a news release from the agency states.

Both Everett and the burned woman were transported to an area hospital for treatment, sheriff’s office spokesman Capt. Jeff Lewis said. While the woman has been released from the facility, Everett remained hospitalized in stable condition on Wednesday morning, according to Lewis.

Deputies saw drug paraphernalia and three firearms, two of which were sawed-off shotguns, at the home, according to the release. Authorities said investigators later observed a long metal tube with a missing end cap outside the home, believed to be a homemade pipe bomb.

Investigators obtained a search warrant the same day and found additional drug paraphernalia, as well as explosive material, accessories and another firearm, according to the release,

According to the release, the woman who suffered burns told investigators that Everett used pipe bombs to blow up appliances and other items at the property.

A neighbor told authorities three children, 5, 10 and 14 years old, had been at the home but were with the person who lived next door. The children were “safe and uninjured,” the release states.

Everett faces one count each of criminal possession of explosive material, criminal use of prohibited weapon, possession of drug paraphernalia and three counts each of possession of firearms by a convicted felon and first-degree endangering the welfare of minor, according to Lewis.

Information for this article was contributed by Josh Snyder of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette