State police investigate after Van Buren officer shoots, injures 74-year-old

An Arkansas State Police vehicle is shown in this file photo.

State police are investigating after a Van Buren police officer shot and wounded a 74-year-old man who authorities say was reaching for a gun.

Van Buren police responded to the Travelers Inn at 3107 Alma Highway around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday after a call reporting that a motel occupant had pointed a gun at motel employees, according to a news release from state police.

Responding officers tried to make contact with the man, later identified as Lawrence Brandenburg. According to state police, “during the encounter Brandenburg reached for” a handgun, and a Van Buren officer fired on him.

Brandenburg was treated at the scene before being taken to a nearby hospital for injuries not considered life-threatening, state police said.

None of the officers at the scene, including the one who shot Brandenburg, were identified in the release.

State police will investigate the shooting and turn the case file over to the prosecuting attorney, who will determine whether the use of force was consistent with Arkansas law.

State police said charges against Brandenburg are pending.