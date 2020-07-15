Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Coronavirus Cooking Families Core values App Listen Story ideas iPad Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

UA System trustees back face masks, allow for SEC, NCAA exceptions

by Emily Walkenhorst | Today at 3:11 p.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Fans look on during a 2019 Razorbacks game against Western Kentucky at Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville. ( NWA Democrat-Gazette / Charlie Kaijo)

University of Arkansas System campuses will require masks when social distancing can't be maintained — except in the event the NCAA says it's OK to not wear one.

Trustees on Wednesday approved a resolution directing chancellors to develop policies that will, at a minimum, require face coverings when social distancing can't be maintained as a means to prevent a novel coronavirus outbreak on campus.

[DOCUMENT: University of Arkansas System resolution on face coverings » arkansasonline.com/716resolution/]

Chancellors can make their own policies even more strict, but the policies should include "reasonable exceptions for certain settings and activities that follow guidance established by public health agencies and/or by external governing bodies such as athletics conferences and the NCAA," according to the resolution.

Last month, trustees backed off of a similar proposal that did not include the language on exceptions after Chairman John Goodson said he was worried it would prohibit practicing for sports, namely football.

The University of Arkansas, Fayetteville is a member of the Southeastern Conference. While one major football conference has announced a reduced football schedule this fall and some smaller conferences have called off football entirely, the SEC has not made modifications to its planned football schedule.

UA campuses are joining numerous others across the state in requiring face coverings on campus, although policies and their enforcement vary from school to school. The UA resolution directs chancellors to create their own policies, and no enforcement language was included.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT