UA System trustees back face masks, allow for SEC, NCAA exceptions

University of Arkansas System campuses will require masks when social distancing can't be maintained — except in the event the NCAA says it's OK to not wear one.

Trustees on Wednesday approved a resolution directing chancellors to develop policies that will, at a minimum, require face coverings when social distancing can't be maintained as a means to prevent a novel coronavirus outbreak on campus.

[DOCUMENT: University of Arkansas System resolution on face coverings » arkansasonline.com/716resolution/]

Chancellors can make their own policies even more strict, but the policies should include "reasonable exceptions for certain settings and activities that follow guidance established by public health agencies and/or by external governing bodies such as athletics conferences and the NCAA," according to the resolution.

Last month, trustees backed off of a similar proposal that did not include the language on exceptions after Chairman John Goodson said he was worried it would prohibit practicing for sports, namely football.

The University of Arkansas, Fayetteville is a member of the Southeastern Conference. While one major football conference has announced a reduced football schedule this fall and some smaller conferences have called off football entirely, the SEC has not made modifications to its planned football schedule.

UA campuses are joining numerous others across the state in requiring face coverings on campus, although policies and their enforcement vary from school to school. The UA resolution directs chancellors to create their own policies, and no enforcement language was included.