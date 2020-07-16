Arkansas Blood Institute to offer cash prizes for post-covid-19 plasma donations

The Arkansas Blood Institute plans to offer chances at cash prizes to plasma donors who have recovered from covid-19.

The campaign to recruit so-called convalescent plasma donors is also an effort to compete with for-profit plasma centers, officials said.

Starting on July 20, convalescent plasma donors will be entered for a chance to win one of two $1,000 prizes given away to that day’s roster, according to an Arkansas Blood Institute news release.

The agency said the need for convalescent plasma in its area has increased more than 700% in recent weeks, with demand now surpassing collections. The Arkansas Blood Institute stated in the release that it is seeing a decline in eligible plasma donors, in part due to the competition from commercial, for-profit plasma centers that are offering direct cash payments.

“In their battle against covid-19, patients and those caring for them need the comfort of knowing that the necessary treatment will be available for them when they need it,” said Dr. John Armitage, president and CEO of Arkansas Blood Institute. “If this daily drawing can help be the extra push donors need to schedule their donation, the investment will more than pay off. No one can put a price on saving the life of a neighbor.”

A single plasma donation takes about an hour and a half, and can provide plasma to up to four covid-19 patients. To donate convalescent plasma, donors must have had a positive covid-19 test result, be symptom-free for 14 days and be at least 7 days past their last blood or plasma donation.