ENTERTAINMENT NOTES: The Ozark Folk Center streams its virtual concert series and Blake Shelton performs at Drive-ins

Elsewhere in entertainment, events and the arts:

'Hand Made Music'

The Ozark Folk Center in Mountain View is streaming Part 2 of its virtual concert series, titled "Hand Made Music," featuring bluegrass and old-time string bands from the Mountain View area, 7 p.m. Saturday on the state park's Facebook page, facebook.com/OzarkFolk.

CenterStatePark.

This week's episode features an interview and music by Meemaw & The Squirrel Chasers, a newly formed Stone County bluegrass band — Turner Atwell and Gabi Pervis on guitar and vocals, Crystal McCool on upright bass, Lilyanne McCool on banjo and Mary Parker on fiddle.

The first episode, "Taller Than You," is also available on the Facebook page. Call (870) 269-3851 or visit Ozark

FolkCenter.com.

Magic Springs show

Don Dokken will be onstage Saturday at Magic Springs Theme and Water Park, on East Grand Avenue (U.S. 70), Hot Springs. The rest of the concert schedule:

• July 25: Skillet with special guest Ledger

• Aug. 1: Crowder

• Aug. 8: Lee Brice

Admission is included in the park admission price — $59.99, $39.99 for people shorter than 48 inches or over 55 at the park, up to $15 off online at MagicSprings.com/buy-tickets.php. Season passes are $79.99. (All prices are plus tax).

Drive-in Shelton

Country singer Blake Shelton, with "very special guests" Gwen Stefani and Trace Adkins, will show up on big screens at drive-ins, including the 112 Drive-In in Fayetteville and the Stone Drive-in in Mountain View, July 25, kicking off the "Encore Drive-In Nights" series. Tickets, $114.99 per vehicle (up to 6 people) are on sale at ticketmaster.com/encore-blakeshelton. Visit encorenights.com.