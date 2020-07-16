Floyd's kin sue Minneapolis, ex-officers

Civil rights attorney Ben Crump wears a face mask with the words "Where's the love?" after announcing Wednesday, July 15, 2020 in Minneapolis the filing of a civil lawsuit against the city of Minneapolis and the officers involved in the death of George Floyd. Floyd died at the hands of police during an arrest on Memorial Day. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

MINNEAPOLIS -- George Floyd's family filed a lawsuit Wednesday against the city of Minneapolis and the four former police officers charged in his death, and body-camera footage was made public later in the day.

In their lawsuit, the family alleges the officers violated Floyd's rights when they restrained him and that the city allowed a culture of excessive force, racism and impunity to flourish among its police.

The civil-rights lawsuit, filed in U.S. District Court in Minnesota, was announced by attorney Ben Crump and other lawyers representing Floyd's family members. It seeks compensatory and special damages in an amount to be determined by a jury. It also asks for a receiver to be appointed to ensure that the city properly trains and supervises officers in the future.

"This complaint shows what we have said all along, that Mr. Floyd died because the weight of the entire Minneapolis Police Department was on his neck," Crump said in a statement. "The City of Minneapolis has a history of policies, procedures and deliberate indifference that violates the rights of arrestees, particularly Black men, and highlights the need for officer training and discipline."

Crump said the lawsuit seeks to set a precedent "that makes it financially prohibitive for police to wrongfully kill marginalized people -- especially Black people -- in the future."

Mayor Jacob Frey's office said he couldn't comment on pending litigation. Interim City Attorney Erik Nilsson said the city is reviewing the lawsuit and will respond to it.

Floyd, a Black man who was handcuffed, died May 25 after Derek Chauvin, a white police officer, pressed his knee against Floyd's neck for more than eight minutes as Floyd said he couldn't breathe. Chauvin is charged with second-degree murder, third-degree murder and manslaughter. Three other officers at the scene -- Tou Thao, Thomas Lane and J. Alexander Kueng -- are charged with aiding and abetting both second-degree murder and manslaughter.

All four officers were fired the day after Floyd's death, which set off protests that spread around the world and turned a spotlight on race in America.

The footage from two of the Minneapolis police officers involved in Floyd's arrest captured a panicked and fearful Floyd pleading with the officers in the minutes before his death, saying "I'm not a bad guy!" as they tried to wrestle him into a squad car.

"I'm not that kind of guy," Floyd says as he struggles against the officers. "I just had covid, man, I don't want to go back to that." An onlooker pleads with Floyd to stop struggling, saying, "You can't win!" Floyd replies, "I don't want to win!"

Though transcripts of the footage were released earlier, the video itself is the fullest public view yet of Floyd's interaction with the officers who were later charged in his death.

In the struggle, Floyd loses a shoe. What appears to be Chauvin's chest-mounted body camera winds up underneath the squad car, and Floyd eventually winds up on the pavement with the officers holding him down.

Chauvin and Kueng each grip one of Floyd's handcuffed hands to hold them in position behind his back, with Kueng's knee appearing to press on Floyd's bottom or just below. Lane is at Floyd's feet.

"I think he's passing out," one officer says. "You guys all right, though?" someone asks. "Yeah -- good so far," says one. Another -- apparently Lane -- says: "My knee might be a little scratched, but I'll survive." Kueng reaches out with a free hand to pull a pebble from the police SUV's tire tread and toss it to the street.

People in the crowd can be heard expressing fear for Floyd's condition, asking whether he had a pulse and was breathing.

A couple of minutes later, Lane sounds a bit more concerned when he asks again about rolling Floyd onto his side. The officers go quiet but show no apparent urgency as Kueng checks for a pulse and says he cannot find one.

Lane's camera shows him following an unresponsive Floyd on a stretcher into an ambulance, where emergency workers instructed him to perform CPR. The video shows Lane performing constant chest compressions by hand with no visible results.

