Griffin raises $560,000 for '22 bid

Lt. Gov. Tim Griffin raised more than $560,000 in contributions in the quarter that ended June 30 for his 2022 gubernatorial campaign, he said Wednesday in his campaign finance reports for the 2020 primary and general elections.

That increased the total amount that the Little Rock Republican has reported raising for the 2022 gubernatorial campaign to $783,681 since March 3. His expenses total $20,301.11.

"I am humbled and honored by the continued outpouring of support for our campaign for governor, especially during such uncertain and challenging times," Griffin said in a news release issued by his campaign.

"Arkansans want a bold conservative with the experience to lead, and I will accept nothing less than the best for all Arkansans," he said.

In August, Griffin said he would seek the Republican gubernatorial nomination in 2022. He is a former 2nd District congressman, aide to President George W. Bush and interim U.S. attorney.

On July 1 of this year, Attorney General Leslie Rutledge announced her bid for the GOP nomination for governor, so her first quarterly campaign report will be due Oct. 15. The primary election will be May 24, 2022, according to the secretary of state's office.

Other potential Republican candidates for governor include Senate President Pro Tempore Jim Hendren of Sulphur Springs and Sarah Huckabee Sanders, the former press secretary for President Donald Trump.

Hendren is the nephew of term-limited Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson, who has led the state since 2015.

Sanders is the daughter of former Gov. Mike Huckabee, who was at the helm of the state from 1996-2007.

For the period from April 1 through June 30, Griffin reported raising $363,206 in contributions and spending $15,941.50 for the 2022 primary election. That increased his total reported contributions to $489,881 and total expenses to $20,301.11 for the primary, leaving $469,579.89 in that account as of June 30.

He also reported raising $205,800 and spending nothing for the 2022 general election. That increased his total contributions to $293,800 with no expenses for the general election.

According to Griffin's reports for the last quarter, those making the maximum campaign contribution of $5,600 ($2,800 apiece for the primary and general elections) allowable under state law included: retired Murphy Oil Corp. President and CEO Claiborne Deming of El Dorado; former Game and Fish Commissioner George Dunklin Jr. of Stuttgart; Theseus Holdings LLC partner Win Rockefeller Jr. of Little Rock; and the Republican State Leadership Committee Arkansas PAC of Washington, D.C.

Griffin's notable contributors also included Walton Enterprises executive Jim Walton of Bentonville, who contributed $2,800; Sen. Jimmy Hickey, R-Texarkana, who is the Senate president pro tempore-designate, who chipped in $1,000; and Stephens Inc. CEO Warren Stephens of Little Rock and House Revenue and Taxation Committee Chairman Joe Jett, R-Success, who each pitched in $250.

Meanwhile, state Sen. Jason Rapert, R-Conway, reported raising $8,710 and spending $139.63 last quarter for his 2022 primary campaign for lieutenant governor, leaving him with a campaign treasury of $8,570.37 on June 30.

Rapert said in a text message to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, "I am extremely grateful for the large and small individual donations that have already started coming in on www.jasonrapert.com to support my campaign for Lieutenant Governor in 2022.

"It is encouraging to see people already volunteering to help and making contributions at this early stage," he said. "We will begin hosting formal campaign events in the future, but I am happy for this quick start."

In August, Rapert said he would run for the GOP nomination for lieutenant governor in 2022.

Other potential candidates for the post currently held by Griffin include Sens. Jonathan Dismang, R-Searcy, and Missy Irvin, R-Mountain View.

No Democratic candidates have announced their intention to run for governor or lieutenant governor.