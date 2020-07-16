• Kevin Stitt, 48, the Republican governor of Oklahoma who hosted President Donald Trump's June 20 rally in Tulsa, has tested positive for the coronavirus and is isolating at home, making him the first U.S. governor to report having the virus.

• Ruth Bader Ginsburg, 87, the oldest U.S. Supreme Court justice who was hospitalized this week after experiencing a fever and chills, is "home and doing well," after treatment for a possible infection, a court spokesman said.

• Mike Parson, Missouri's Republican governor, has signed a bill into law that will exempt motorcycle riders who are at least 26 years old from an existing state law requiring motorcyclists to wear helmets.

• Mette Frederiksen, 42, the Danish prime minister who postponed her wedding twice because the dates conflicted with official duties, finally tied the knot with filmmaker and photographer Bo Tengberg, 55, at the medieval Magleby Church in southeastern Denmark.

• Marlon Campbell was fired from his job as a sheriff's deputy in Richmond County, Ga., after Sheriff Richard Roundtree said Campbell admitted leaking "numerous" incident reports, internal documents and videos to a television news reporter.

• Yisroel Goldstein, 58, a rabbi who had part of his hand shot off in a 2019 attack at his synagogue in Poway, Calif., pleaded guilty to federal charges for a scheme in which people made large tax-deductible contributions but then secretly got their money back, except for 10% kept by Goldstein, prosecutors said.

• Banksy, the acclaimed street artist, had his latest work on the subject of covid-19 and the dangers of skipping face coverings scrubbed away from inside a London subway car, even as officials urged him to put the message in a more "suitable location" for all passengers to see.

• Kleon Papadimitriou, 20, a Greek student in Aberdeen, Scotland, feeling homesick nearly a month into a coronavirus lockdown, rode a bicycle more than 2,000 miles across five countries in a 48-day adventure to arrive home in Athens.

• Mike Albritton, a police detective in Allenhurst, Ga., said authorities are still trying to figure out whether a crime was committed after the coroner was called when a fully dressed female body, which was spotted near a section of railroad tracks, turned out to be a discarded but anatomically correct sex doll.