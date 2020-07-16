LR Christian's Layden Blocker gaining interest minus AAU ball

Siloam Springs sophomore Josh Stewart, left, goes to the basket as Little Rock Christian's Layden Blocker, right, defends on the play. ( Bud Sullins )

Little Rock Christian sophomore point guard Layden Blocker has five scholarship offers, but the covid-19 pandemic has hindered him in accumulating others.

He was set to play for the 15-under Joe Johnson Arkansas Hawks on the Adidas 3SSB circuit this spring and summer.

“I’m very disappointed. I really wanted to play AAU,” Blocker said. “It feels good to get early offers. It just lets me know that I’m working hard.”

Blocker, 6-1, 155 pounds, has scholarship offers from TCU, Southern Miss, Tulane, Oral Roberts and Central Arkansas. Arkansas has expressed interest, as have Auburn and Texas A&M.

He averaged about 15 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists and 2 steals per game for the Warriors and was named Class 5A All-State and All-Conference. Blocker was one of two freshmen named to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Underclassman Team.

Hawks founder and chairman Bill Ingram, who has coached several former Razorbacks, is high on Blocker’s skill set.

“He’s the total package,” Ingram said. “He will be one of the best guards to come through the Joe Johnson Hawks program. He has the intangibles, can create for himself and set up others. He can also make midrange shots and the 3-ball while also being a great defender with long arms.”

Blocker, who turned 15 on July 2, received interest from Purdue and other programs after the Hawks distributed a video to college coaches.

“The Hawks' hype video, I think that was a good way for me to get noticed even though we don’t have AAU,” Blocker said.

He is focused on improving his game regardless of what happens with the high school season.

“I’m just going to stay in the gym, even if there’s no season. I’ll stay in the gym and keep getting better,” Blocker said.

Blocker admires a fellow guard in the NBA, but a forward has also earned his respect.

“I used to really like Stephen Curry. I still like him,” Blocker said. “I also like Kevin Durant. I know we don’t play the same position, but his game is so smooth and he can do everything.”

Blocker appreciates having his father, Lenard, in his corner.

“You have someone to push you,” Blocker said. “Some people don’t have that. It’s like I have an extra hand helping me get better.”