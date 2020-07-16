Most of Arkansas under heat advisory; northern areas at marginal risk for severe storms

Most of Arkansas is once again under a heat advisory Thursday as high temperatures and humidity are expected to push heat indices above 105 across much of the state.

Meteorologist Thomas Jones with the National Weather Service in North Little Rock said the northern third of the state is also at marginal risk for severe thunderstorms Thursday afternoon when the heat and humidity are expected to mingle with a cold front.

Forecasters expect the heat index in Little Rock to reach about 106, with similar indices in Pine Bluff, De Queen and Jonesboro.

Cities with some of the highest expected heat indices are West Memphis, 109, Searcy, 110, and Brinkley, 112.

North and northwestern areas are not under a heat advisory but heat indices there are still expected to reach between 100 and 102.

Between noon and sunset, Jones said a cold front may cause thunderstorms to develop.

The third of the state from Fort Smith, Conway and West Memphis north is at a marginal risk for severe storms, Jones said, with the main threats being quarter-size hail and wind gusts up to 60 miles per hour.

Extreme heat and humidity is expected again Friday, though heat indices may be a few degrees lower, Jones said. Saturday may bring an end to heat advisories, he said, though many locations will still likely see heat indices between 100 and 105.